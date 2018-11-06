__________________________________________ BOB _________________________________________ CCPA

Socialize

‘Stay Tuned’ to HMG-LCCN for Real Time Local Election Results

ABC Unified School District Special Election – Measure BB

Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 4,355 56.58%
No 3,342 43.42%
Artesia City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ali S. Taj (N) 509 23.93%
Rene J. Trevino (N) 437 20.55%
Victor Manalo (N) 402 18.90%
Melissa Ramoso (N) 401 18.85%
Dennis Drulias (N) 378 17.77%

 

Central Basin

Bob O. Apodaca (N) 7,414 49.02%
Alex Raul Morales (N) 3,511 23.22%
L. Hilary Barba (N) 2,178 14.40%
Max A. Ordonez (N) 2,020 13.36%
Central Basin Municipal Water District Member, Board of Directors, Division 3
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Arturo Chacon (N) 3,188 51.61%
Diana Santiago Bagne (N) 1,504 24.35%
Servando Ornelas (N) 1,485 24.04%

 

Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Robert “Bob” Tapia (N) 3,209 29.55%
Priscilla Flores (N) 2,853 26.27%
Martha E. Camacho-Rodriguez (N) 2,628 24.20%
Jennifer Rodriguez (N) 2,169 19.97

 

Member of the State Assembly, 58th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Cristina Garcia (D) 13,551 60.61%
Mike Simpfenderfer (R) 8,805 39.39%
State Senator, 32nd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Bob J. Archuleta (D) 29,825 58.36%
Rita Topalian (R) 21,276 41.64%

 

 

Hawaiian Gardens City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jesse Alvarado (N) 263 21.58%
Monica Rodriguez (N) 244 20.02%
Luis Roa (N) 237 19.44%
Mariana Rios (N) 212 17.39%
James “Jimmy” Eldred (N) 145 11.89%
Alba Bac (N) 118 9.68%

x

Montebello City General Municipal Election City Treasurer
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Rafael Gutierrez (N) 1,023 40.71%
David E. Matanga (N) 782 31.12%
Joseph Sanchez (N) 708 28.17%
4 of 34 precincts reporting (11.76%)
Montebello City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ashod Mooradian (N) 891 12.26%
Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne (N) 867 11.93%
Vivian Romero (N) 848 11.67%
Salvador Melendez (N) 770 10.60%
David Torres (N) 729 10.03%
Angie M. Jimenez (N) 719 9.90%
Art Barajas (N) 707 9.73%
William M. “Bill” Molinari (N) 641 8.82%
Delia L. Lopez (N) 565 7.78%
Rosemarie “Rosie” Vasquez (N) 528 7.27%

 

Montebello Unified School District Governing Board Member
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Marisol M. Uribe (N) 2,034 14.98%
Leonard Masamichi Narumi (N) 1,916 14.11%
Cleve A. Pell (N) 1,620 11.93%
Alejandro Ramirez (N) 1,611 11.86%
Jennifer Gutierrez (N) 1,490 10.97%
Miki Moreno (N) 1,209 8.90%
Sonia Saucillo-Valencia (N) 1,200 8.84%
Art Chavez (N) 815 6.00%
Francine Gardea (N) 710 5.23%
Michael William Lopez (N) 649 4.78%
Frank Thomas Morales (N) 326 2.40

 

 

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Governing Board Member
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ana M. Valencia (N) 0 .00%
Darryl Rodney Adams (N) 0 .00%
Jorge A. Tirado (N) 0 .00%
Jude M. Cázares (N) 0 .00%
Miguel Angel Rivera (N) 0 .00%
Norma Amezcua (N) 0 .00%

 

Pico Rivera City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Gustavo V. Camacho (N) 1,204 26.36%
David W. Armenta (N) 781 17.10%
Raul Elias (N) 722 15.81%
Christine Saavedra (N) 633 13.86%
Erik Lutz (N) 455 9.96%
André Eric Martinez (N) 393 8.60%
Albert Lopez Ramos (N) 380 8.32%

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of