LA MIRADA THEATER: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Glamorous…Engaging, Entertaining and keeps the audience ENTHRALLED from beginning to end!” – BroadwayWorld

La Mirada, CA ~ All aboard! The exotic Orient Express is hurtling down the tracks…to a murder! With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it’s the perfect mystery for the dapper detective Hercule Poirot. Romantic, dramatic and sumptuous, this first-ever stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s suspenseful masterpiece comes to life in this stylish production. Book your passage today for the thrill-ride of the season!

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (celebrating its 25thSilver Anniversary at the theatre) announced the cast and creative team today for the West Coast premiere of AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by Sheldon Epps.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will preview on Friday, October 19, 2018 and perform through Sunday, November 11, 2018 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

