DAILY NEWS: New York investigators probe President Trump over possible fraud after allegations he dodged millions in taxes

The state tax department launched a review Tuesday of allegations that President Trump may have committed fraud by dodging millions of dollars in taxes over the course of several years.

The announcement from the Department of Taxation and Finance came within hours of a bombshell New York Times report detailing dubious tax schemes that Trump participated in with the help and blessing of his late father, Fred Trump, in the 1990s.

Read here

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments