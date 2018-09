DAILY NEWS: A Second Woman Comes Forward Accusing Brett Kavanaugh of Sexual Harassment

A second woman has come forward to accuse Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez, 53, told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself at college dorm party when they were both studying at Yale, “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

