Special Victims Bureau Detectives Investigating Faculty Member of Esteban Torres High School for Lewd or Lascivious Acts With a Child

STAFF REPORT

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau, is conducting an investigation into allegations concerning Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child involving a faculty member from Esteban Torres High School (East LA Renaissance Academy) in East Los Angeles. The allegations consist of inappropriate conduct with a student in May – June 2018.

The investigation is in the beginning stages and is on-going. The name and booking photo will not be available and detectives do not believe there are additional victims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273). If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org .

