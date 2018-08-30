Disneyland will sell alcohol for the first time when Star Wars land opens in 2019

Disney has just announced that Oga’s Cantina will be opening within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios when each new lands arrives.

Just like the cantinas seen in “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Oga’s Cantina will feature music, exotic drinks (of both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety) served in a variety of extraterrestrial vessels, and be a safe haven for smugglers and bounty hunters alike.

“You never know who you might meet in a Star Wars Cantina,” says Ken Whiting, a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions board of directors. “Now you can find out.”

