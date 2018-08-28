LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating Makoto William Ishino, An At-Risk Missing Person From Artesia

STAFF REPORT

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Makoto William Ishino. Mr. Ishino was last seen on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 11:45 A.M. leaving his residence on the 18500 block of Elaine Avenue in the city of Artesia.

Mr. Ishino is described as an eighty-three year-old Asian male, 5’06” tall, weighing 150 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve plaid shirt and beige pants with black gym shoes.

He suffers from dementia and depression and the family is concerned for his well-being. They are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Detective Abraham or Sergeant Nava at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

