TONY NOMINATED MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET TO OPEN 98TH SEASON AT LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Musical Direction by Jon Rossi

Directed by Tim Seib

Limited Engagement Opens Sunday, July 8

Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins!

Four Unforgettable Legends. One Unforgettable Night…

June 19, 2018…Laguna Beach, Calif.…There’ll be a whole lotta shakin’ going on as LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to present the first show in its 98thseason, the Tony nominated Broadway musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, produced by Gershwin Entertainment, book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, musical direction by Jon Rossi and directed by Tim Seib. Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “What a way to start our 98thseason with a musical inspired by the electrifying true story of four legends in the same recording studio on one magical night.” Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “With our friends from Gershwin Entertainment, our subscribers and audiences are going to rock the night away with this amazing cast, amazing songs and we hope we can keep the roof from blowing off the Playhouse with this spectacular summertime musical event!” MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will begin previews on Thursday, July 5; will open on Sunday, July 8 at 6:00pm and perform through Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET explodes on stage with a monumental night of rock ‘n’ roll. Inspired by the most famous jam session in recording history, this smash-hit musical tells the story of legendary music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they come together on December 4, 1956 at the famous Sun Studios. Featuring 21 timeless hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Fever,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “See Ya Later, Alligator,” “Fever,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog,” this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio to experience an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations. Recommended for audiences 10 and older.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

TIM SEIB (Director) Theatre Raleigh, The O’Neill Center, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis, Ozark Actor’s Theatre, Storm Theatre, Wings Theatre, Festival 56, The Gorilla Theater, The Universal Theatre Festival, Emerging Artists Theatre, Stages on the Sound. Favorite shows include The Secret Garden, Million Dollar Quartet, Stop Kiss, Pump Boys & Dinettes, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Cabaret, The Full Monty, Proof, The Lucky Stiff, The Wizard of Oz, A Doll’s House, Vanities, The Shape of Things, The White City.Graduate of Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts in St. Louis.

JON ROSSI (Musical Director/“Fluke”) National tours: Million Dollar Quartet (2017-2018), A Night With Janis Joplin (2017-2018), Million Dollar Quartet (2015-2016), Smokey Joe’s Café (2014-2015).

FLOYD MUTRUX (Original Concept, Director, and Co-Author) apprenticed at the Alley Theatre in Houston and worked at Second City in Chicago; he attended Columbia University. He has conceived, written, directed, or produced 50 films, including “Dusty and Sweets McGee”; “Freebie and the Bean,” “Aloha, Bobby and Rose,” “The Hollywood Knights,” “American Hot Wax,” “Dick Tracy,” “American Me,” “Blood In, Blood Out,” “There Goes My Baby” and “Mulholland Falls.” With his wife Birgitte, he is preparing a new film “Moon Over Memphis” (a rock-and-roll Field of Dreams). He also co-wrote the musical Baby It’s You! with Colin Escott and helped adapt Sun Records, the new television series based on Million Dollar Quartet. Million Dollar Quartet received three Tony Award nominations in 2010, including Best Book and Best Musical.

COLIN ESCOTT (Co-Author) Born in England, Colin Escott lives near Nashville, Tennessee. He is the author of “Good Rockin’ Tonight: Sun Records and The Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the first in-depth account of the Sun Records story. His book “Hank Williams – The Biography” has been adapted into the movie “I Saw the Light,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen. His multi-CD box set, “The Complete Hank Williams,” won a Grammy®, and another of his productions, “B.B. King – King of the Blues,” was nominated for a Grammy®. Million Dollar Quartet received three Tony® nominations, including Best Book and Best Musical. Escott was part of the writing/producing team adapting the show for CMT/Viacom. The first season aired in 2016.

GERSHWIN ENTERTAINMENT (Producer) is a diversified entertainment production and marketing agency founded by industry veteran Todd Gershwin. Gershwin Entertainment specializes in producing live events, theatrical tours, and lifestyle marketing. Gershwin has developed and produced successful theatrical productions, concerts and tours for numerous iconic brands. Current North American touring projects include A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical, PBS Kids Live, American Rhapsody, and A Night With Janis Joplin. Gershwin’s projects have played at leading venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, Wolftrap, Arena Stage, the Pasadena Playhouse, and Broadway theaters such as the Marriott Marquis, the Lyceum and the Palace. Corporate and lifestyle marketing clients have included Pepsi, Reebok, Oracle, Nike, Geico, TIAA-CREF, the Big East Conference, and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

The Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTETwill feature: Daniel Durston as Elvis; Peter Oyloe as Johnny Cash; Austen Hohnke as Carl Perkins; Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis; Hugh Hysell as Sam Phillips; Bill Morey as Brother Jay; Jon Rossi as Fluke and Tiffan Borrelli as Dyanne.

Scenic Design is by Adam Koch. Lighting Design is by Kirk Bookman. Sound Design is by Ben Selke. Costume Design is by Jeffrey Meek. General Manager is Evan Bernardin. Production Stage Manager is Megan Barrett.

The season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will begin previews on Thursday, July 5 at 2:00pm; will open on Sunday, July 8 at 6:00pm and will run through Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1pm $ 5:30pm. There will no performance on Thursday, July 12 at 2pm or Sunday, July 29 at 5:30pm. The Sunday, July 8 performance will begin at 6:00pm.

Tickets range from $75 – $105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. ; For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. ;LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

