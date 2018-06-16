Fiery Crash Causes Fuel Spill, Lane Closures on 91 Freeway in Cerritos

Update: 8:15 AM, CHP says freeway will be completely close for another 15 minutes

A fiery crash involving a big rig forced the closure of the westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos early Saturday morning.

The crash and fire were reported at 4:15 a.m. on the freeway at Bloomfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Initial reports indicated the big rig collided with the center divider and spilled oil onto the roadway.

The condition of the driver was not released.

