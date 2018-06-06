BLUE WAVE: Democrats Take Slots in Nearly All House Districts in California

STAFF REPORT

Democrats almost swept on Wednesday claiming spots on nearly every House ballot, one step closer to the party’s pursuit of the majority in November that hs to send a chill down Trump’s spine.

Democrats spent millions trying to win six Republican seats, seats that could propel the party to the 23 seats they need to win to gain majority control of the House.

Media outlets are reporting that exit polls indicated Democratic voters cast their votes strategically with an eye toward November.

In the 39th Congressional District, Young Kim and Gil Cisneros will face off in November. Kim garnered 18,637, Cisneros 16,506.

In the 48th Congressional District, Dana Rohrbacher and Harley Rouda will face off in November. Russian Rohbacher as he is known, garnered 31,186 Rouda 18,182.

