58th Assembly Election Results: Garcia Pulls Out Win, Will Face Simpfenderfer in November

Embattled Assembly Member Cristina Garcia pulled out a victory and will face Mike Simpfenderfer in November. Voters did not seem to mind the sexual harassment allegations against Garcia, although it looks like it will be a tough battle.

9,854 29

9,159 27

