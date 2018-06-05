Real Time Election Results for Los Angeles County and California

Governor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Gavin Newsom (D)
|114,615
|31.04%
|Antonio Villaraigosa (D)
|76,642
|20.76%
|John H. Cox (R)
|75,563
|20.47%
|John Chiang (D)
|48,528
|13.14%
|Travis Allen (R)
|27,510
|7.45%
|Delaine Eastin (D)
|7,210
|1.95%
|Amanda Renteria (D)
|3,609
|.98%
|Peter Y Liu (R)
|2,912
|.79%
|Robert C. Newman, II (R)
|2,483
|.67%
|Michael Shellenberger (D)
|1,342
|.36%
|Yvonne Girard (R)
|1,176
|.32%
|Gloria Estela La Riva (P)
|986
|.27%
|Albert Caesar Mezzetti (D)
|656
|.18%
|Josh Jones (G)
|615
|.17%
|Robert Davidson Griffis (D)
|607
|.16%
|Akinyemi Agbede (D)
|592
|.16%
|Zoltan Istvan (L)
|592
|.16%
|J. Bribiesca (D)
|558
|.15%
|Nickolas Wildstar (L)
|501
|.14%
|Thomas Jefferson Cares (D)
|488
|.13%
|Christopher N. Carlson (G)
|480
|.13%
|Hakan “Hawk” Mikado (N)
|333
|.09%
|Klement Tinaj (D)
|290
|.08%
|Jeffrey Edward Taylor (N)
|239
|.06%
|Desmond Silveira (N)
|230
|.06%
|Shubham Goel (N)
|228
|.06%
|Johnny Wattenburg (N)
|212
|.06%
Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ed Hernandez (D)
|103,846
|30.38%
|Eleni Kounalakis (D)
|74,750
|21.87%
|Cole Harris (R)
|50,535
|14.78%
|Jeff Bleich (D)
|24,895
|7.28%
|Lydia Ortega (R)
|22,758
|6.66%
|David Fennell (R)
|21,106
|6.17%
|David R. Hernandez (R)
|20,648
|6.04%
|Gayle McLaughlin (N)
|11,055
|3.23%
|Cameron Gharabiklou (D)
|5,011
|1.47%
|Tim Ferreira (L)
|4,344
|1.27%
|Danny Thomas (N)
|2,880
|.84%
Secretary of State
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Alex Padilla (D)
|205,418
|58.84%
|Mark P. Meuser (R)
|92,242
|26.42%
|Ruben Major (D)
|17,162
|4.92%
|Raul Rodriguez Jr (R)
|13,744
|3.94%
|Gail K. Lightfoot (L)
|7,672
|2.20%
|Michael Feinstein (G)
|7,180
|2.06%
|C.T. Weber (P)
|3,213
|.92%
|Erik Rydberg (G)
|2,509
|.72%
Controller
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Betty T. Yee (D)
|233,094
|67.49%
|Konstantinos Roditis (R)
|97,535
|28.24%
|Mary Lou Finley (P)
|14,753
|4.27%
Treasurer
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Fiona Ma (D)
|153,266
|45.49%
|Jack M. Guerrero (R)
|62,736
|18.62%
|Greg Conlon (R)
|60,522
|17.96%
|Vivek Viswanathan (D)
|53,246
|15.80%
|Kevin Akin (P)
|7,161
|2.13%
Attorney General
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Xavier Becerra (D)
|185,386
|53.34%
|Steven C Bailey (R)
|74,131
|21.33%
|Dave Jones (D)
|46,590
|13.40%
|Eric Early (R)
|41,462
|11.93%
Insurance Commissioner
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ricardo Lara (D)
|171,927
|51.62%
|Steve Poizner (N)
|106,807
|32.07%
|Asif Mahmood (D)
|37,648
|11.30%
|Nathalie Hrizi (P)
|16,662
|5.00%
Board of Equalization
Member State Board of Equalization 1st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Tom Hallinan (D)
|16,337
|43.89%
|Ted Gaines (R)
|10,227
|27.47%
|Connie Conway (R)
|5,990
|16.09%
|David Evans (R)
|4,670
|12.55%
Member State Board of Equalization 3rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|G. Rick Marshall (R)
|82,436
|28.15%
|Tony Vazquez (D)
|56,034
|19.13%
|Cheryl C. Turner (D)
|50,059
|17.09%
|Scott Svonkin (D)
|36,505
|12.47%
|Nancy Pearlman (D)
|35,447
|12.10%
|Ben Pak (D)
|12,495
|4.27%
|Doug Kriegel (D)
|10,196
|3.48%
|Micheál “Me-Haul” O’Leary (N)
|9,685
|3.31%
United States Senator
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Dianne Feinstein (D)
|163,536
|46.86%
|Kevin De Leon (D)
|51,952
|14.89%
|James P Bradley (R)
|24,274
|6.96%
|Arun K. Bhumitra (R)
|18,817
|5.39%
|Paul A Taylor (R)
|14,552
|4.17%
|Pat Harris (D)
|8,392
|2.40%
|Erin Cruz (R)
|8,376
|2.40%
|Tom Palzer (R)
|8,163
|2.34%
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (R)
|7,055
|2.02%
|Alison Hartson (D)
|5,322
|1.52%
|Patrick Little (R)
|4,124
|1.18%
|John “Jack” Crew (R)
|3,163
|.91%
|Kevin Mottus (R)
|3,016
|.86%
|Adrienne Nicole Edwards (D)
|2,828
|.81%
|Mario Nabliba (R)
|2,700
|.77%
|Derrick Michael Reid (L)
|2,592
|.74%
|Ling Ling Shi (N)
|2,520
|.72%
|Jerry Joseph Laws (R)
|2,496
|.72%
|Douglas Howard Pierce (D)
|2,416
|.69%
|Donnie O. Turner (D)
|1,635
|.47%
|David Hildebrand (D)
|1,575
|.45%
|David Moore (N)
|1,354
|.39%
|Herbert G. Peters (D)
|1,352
|.39%
|Lee Olson (N)
|1,340
|.38%
|John Thompson Parker (P)
|1,112
|.32%
|Jason M. Hanania (N)
|873
|.25%
|Colleen Shea Fernald (N)
|857
|.25%
|Gerald Plummer (D)
|840
|.24%
|Rash Bihari Ghosh (N)
|621
|.18%
|Don J. Grundmann (N)
|611
|.18%
|Tim Gildersleeve (N)
|295
|.08%
|Michael Fahmy Girgis (N)
|251
|.07%
U.S. Representative
United States Representative, 23rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Kevin McCarthy (R)
|1,801
|64.16%
|Tatiana Matta (D)
|390
|13.89%
|Wendy Reed (D)
|323
|11.51%
|Mary Helen Barro (D)
|196
|6.98%
|Kurtis Wilson (D)
|55
|1.96%
|James Davis (N)
|42
|1.50%
United States Representative, 25th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Steve Knight (R)
|11,294
|55.07%
|Bryan Caforio (D)
|4,130
|20.14%
|Katie Hill (D)
|3,480
|16.97%
|Jess Pelaez Phoenix (D)
|992
|4.84%
|Mary Pallant (D)
|614
|2.99%
United States Representative, 26th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Julia Brownley (D)
|211
|48.51%
|Jeffrey D. Burum (R)
|115
|26.44%
|Antonio Sabato, Jr. (R)
|103
|23.68%
|John Nelson (D)
|6
|1.38%
United States Representative, 27th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Judy Chu (D)
|22,896
|82.77%
|Bryan Witt (D)
|4,767
|17.23%
United States Representative, 28th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Adam B. Schiff (D)
|25,647
|67.78%
|Johnny J. Nalbandian (R)
|10,298
|27.21%
|Sal Genovese (D)
|1,895
|5.01%
United States Representative, 29th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Tony Cardenas (D)
|6,924
|61.68%
|Benito Benny Bernal (R)
|2,435
|21.69%
|Joseph “Joe” Shammas (D)
|1,086
|9.67%
|Angelica Maria Dueñas (G)
|617
|5.50%
|Juan Rey (N)
|164
|1.46%
United States Representative, 30th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Brad Sherman (D)
|15,178
|59.56%
|Mark S. Reed (R)
|8,199
|32.18%
|Raji Rab (D)
|1,068
|4.19%
|Jon Pelzer (D)
|1,037
|4.07%
United States Representative, 32nd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Grace Flores Napolitano (D)
|16,327
|100.00%
United States Representative, 33rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ted W. Lieu (D)
|21,042
|56.91%
|Kenneth Weston Wright (R)
|13,566
|36.69%
|Emory P. Rodgers (D)
|2,363
|6.39%
United States Representative, 34th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jimmy Gomez (D)
|13,811
|78.52%
|Kenneth Mejia (G)
|2,068
|11.76%
|Angela Elise McArdle (L)
|1,711
|9.73%
United States Representative, 35th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Norma J. Torres (D)
|2,257
|59.95%
|Christian Leonel Valiente (R)
|1,025
|27.22%
|Joe Baca (D)
|483
|12.83%
United States Representative, 37th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Karen Bass (D)
|19,306
|86.44%
|Ron J. Bassilian (R)
|3,029
|13.56%
United States Representative, 38th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Linda T. Sánchez (D)
|20,094
|61.72%
|Ryan Downing (R)
|12,462
|38.28%
United States Representative, 39th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Gil Cisneros (D)
|1,880
|18.59%
|Young Kim (R)
|1,830
|18.10%
|Bob Huff (R)
|1,139
|11.26%
|Phil Liberatore (R)
|1,044
|10.33%
|Herbert H. Lee (D)
|931
|9.21%
|Andy Thorburn (D)
|909
|8.99%
|Mai Khanh Tran (D)
|705
|6.97%
|Shawn Nelson (R)
|506
|5.00%
|Sam Jammal (D)
|402
|3.98%
|Steven C. Vargas (R)
|275
|2.72%
|John J. Cullum (R)
|129
|1.28%
|Karen Lee Schatzle (N)
|104
|1.03%
|Suzi Park Leggett (D)
|100
|.99%
|Steve Cox (N)
|68
|.67%
|Andrew Sarega (R)
|58
|.57%
|Sophia J. Alexander (A)
|25
|.25%
|Ted M. Alemayhu (A)
|6
|.06%
United States Representative, 40th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Lucille Roybal-Allard (D)
|12,364
|80.47%
|Rodolfo Cortes Barragan (G)
|3,000
|19.53%
United States Representative, 43rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Maxine Waters (D)
|14,009
|67.18%
|Omar Navarro (R)
|3,470
|16.64%
|Frank T. Demartini (R)
|1,836
|8.80%
|Edwin P. Duterte (R)
|1,077
|5.16%
|Miguel Angel Zuniga (G)
|461
|2.21%
United States Representative, 44th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Nanette Diaz Barragán (D)
|10,996
|65.06%
|Aja L. Brown (D)
|2,945
|17.43%
|Jazmina Saavedra (R)
|1,743
|10.31%
|Stacey Dash (R)
|1,217
|7.20%
United States Representative, 47th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Alan Lowenthal (D)
|11,800
|64.34%
|John Briscoe (R)
|3,844
|20.96%
|David Michael Clifford (R)
|2,695
|14.70%
State Senator
Candidates to Succeed Josh Newman If He Is Recalled. (Unexpired Term Ending December 7, 2020 )
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ling Ling Chang (R)
|2,538
|33.89%
|Joseph Cho (D)
|1,652
|22.06%
|Bruce Whitaker (R)
|1,229
|16.41%
|Josh Ferguson (D)
|1,014
|13.54%
|Kevin Carr (D)
|603
|8.05%
|George C. Shen (R)
|454
|6.06%
Senate District 29 Special Recall Election
Shall JOSH NEWMAN be recalled (removed) from the office of State Senator?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes (Y)
|4,384
|60.10%
|No (N)
|2,911
|39.90%
State Senator, 18th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Bob Hertzberg (D)
|12,981
|64.28%
|Brandon Saario (R)
|2,808
|13.90%
|Rudy Melendez (R)
|2,514
|12.45%
|Roger James Sayegh (D)
|1,892
|9.37%
State Senator, 20th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Connie Leyva (D)
|1,985
|53.03%
|Matthew Munson (R)
|1,110
|29.66%
|Paul Vincent Avila (D)
|648
|17.31%
State Senator, 22nd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Mike Eng (D)
|12,802
|47.65%
|Susan Rubio (D)
|6,916
|25.74%
|Monica Garcia (D)
|5,190
|19.32%
|Ruben Sierra (D)
|1,960
|7.29%
State Senator, 24th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Maria Elena Durazo (D)
|16,134
|66.25%
|Peter Choi (D)
|8,221
|33.75%
State Senator, 26th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ben Allen (D)
|27,297
|70.65%
|Baron Bruno (N)
|6,347
|16.43%
|Mark Matthew Herd (L)
|4,991
|12.92%
State Senator, 30th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Holly J. Mitchell (D)
|19,243
|100.00%
State Senator, 32nd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rita Topalian (R)
|10,439
|24.95%
|Bob J. Archuleta (D)
|7,511
|17.95%
|Vanessa Delgado (D)
|6,468
|15.46%
|Ion Sarega (R)
|4,388
|10.49%
|Tony Mendoza (D)
|4,131
|9.87%
|Vicky Santana (D)
|2,537
|6.06%
|Ali S. Taj (D)
|2,148
|5.13%
|Rudy Bermudez (D)
|1,953
|4.67%
|Vivian Romero (D)
|1,759
|4.20%
|David Castellanos (D)
|504
|1.20%
State Senator, 32nd District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rita Topalian (R)
|10,529
|25.66%
|Vanessa Delgado (D)
|6,477
|15.79%
|Tony Mendoza (D)
|5,758
|14.04%
|Bob J. Archuleta (D)
|4,980
|12.14%
|Ion Sarega (R)
|4,052
|9.88%
|Vicky Santana (D)
|2,545
|6.20%
|Ali S. Taj (D)
|2,403
|5.86%
|Rudy Bermudez (D)
|1,821
|4.44%
|Vivian Romero (D)
|1,730
|4.22%
|John Paul Drayer (D)
|508
|1.24%
|Darren Joseph Gendron (D)
|222
|.54%
State Senator, 34th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Janet Nguyen (R)
|3,559
|57.88%
|Tom Umberg (D)
|1,558
|25.34%
|Jestin L. Samson (D)
|543
|8.83%
|Akash A. Hawkins (D)
|489
|7.95%
Member of the Assembly
Member of the State Assembly, 36th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Tom Lackey (R)
|7,621
|61.77%
|Steve Fox (D)
|4,717
|38.23%
Member of the State Assembly, 38th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Dante Acosta (R)
|7,633
|54.58%
|Christy Smith (D)
|6,352
|45.42%
Member of the State Assembly, 39th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Luz Maria Rivas (D)
|3,811
|38.49%
|Ricardo Antonio Benitez (R)
|3,112
|31.43%
|Patty Lopez (D)
|1,308
|13.21%
|Antonio Sanchez (D)
|917
|9.26%
|Patrea Patrick (D)
|401
|4.05%
|Bonnie Corwin (D)
|353
|3.56%
Member of the State Assembly, 39th District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Luz Maria Rivas (D)
|6,170
|64.17%
|Ricardo Antonio Benitez (R)
|3,445
|35.83%
Member of the State Assembly, 41st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Chris Holden (D)
|11,301
|63.02%
|Alan S. Reynolds (N)
|4,617
|25.75%
|Kenneth (Kenny) Rotter (D)
|2,015
|11.24%
Member of the State Assembly, 43rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Laura Friedman (D)
|17,474
|100.00%
Member of the State Assembly, 44th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy (R)
|216
|52.05%
|Jacqui Irwin (D)
|193
|46.51%
|Robert Zelinsky (D)
|6
|1.45%
Member of the State Assembly, 45th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jesse Gabriel (D)
|5,764
|39.22%
|Justin M. Clark (R)
|5,344
|36.36%
|Tricia Robbins Kasson (D)
|1,232
|8.38%
|Jeff Bornstein (D)
|920
|6.26%
|Ankur Patel (D)
|762
|5.18%
|Daniel Brin (D)
|480
|3.27%
|Ray Bishop (D)
|195
|1.33%
Member of the State Assembly, 45th District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jesse Gabriel (D)
|8,748
|60.61%
|Justin M. Clark (R)
|5,686
|39.39%
Member of the State Assembly, 46th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Adrin Nazarian (D)
|8,276
|73.72%
|Roxanne Beckford Hoge (R)
|2,951
|26.28%
Member of the State Assembly, 48th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Blanca E. Rubio (D)
|9,282
|100.00%
Member of the State Assembly, 49th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ed Chau (D)
|12,938
|68.38%
|Burton Brink (R)
|5,984
|31.62%
Member of the State Assembly, 50th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Richard Bloom (D)
|13,870
|100.00%
Member of the State Assembly, 51st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Wendy Carrillo (D)
|12,072
|100.00%
Member of the State Assembly, 52nd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Freddie Rodriguez (D)
|2,038
|53.52%
|Toni Holle (R)
|1,041
|27.34%
|Frank C. Guzman (D)
|637
|16.73%
|Ben W. Gibbins (L)
|92
|2.42%
Member of the State Assembly, 53rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Miguel Santiago (D)
|6,305
|64.70%
|Kevin Hee Young Jang (D)
|2,087
|21.42%
|Michael A. Lewis (L)
|796
|8.17%
|Rae Elisabeth Henry (D)
|557
|5.72%
Member of the State Assembly, 54th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Sydney K. Kamlager (D)
|8,311
|53.16%
|Glen Ratcliff (R)
|2,451
|15.68%
|Tepring Michelle Piquado (D)
|2,240
|14.33%
|Steve Dunwoody (D)
|1,254
|8.02%
|Lamar Lyons (D)
|1,137
|7.27%
|Breon Dupree Hollie (D)
|240
|1.54%
Member of the State Assembly, 55th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Phillip Chen (R)
|3,907
|49.24%
|Gregg D. Fritchle (D)
|1,862
|23.47%
|Melissa Fazli (D)
|1,396
|17.60%
|James G. Gerbus (R)
|561
|7.07%
|Scott Lebda (R)
|208
|2.62%
Member of the State Assembly, 57th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ian C. Calderon (D)
|8,563
|44.62%
|Jessica Martinez (R)
|4,782
|24.92%
|Oscar J. Llamas (R)
|3,303
|17.21%
|Justin Joshua Valero (D)
|2,086
|10.87%
|Blake Sullivan Carter (D)
|455
|2.37%
Member of the State Assembly, 58th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Cristina Garcia (D)
|5,926
|28.89%
|Mike Simpfenderfer (R)
|5,724
|27.90%
|Pedro Aceituno (D)
|2,640
|12.87%
|Karla V. Salazar (D)
|1,740
|8.48%
|Ivan Altamirano (D)
|1,593
|7.77%
|Friné (Lore) Medrano (D)
|1,512
|7.37%
|John Paul Drayer (D)
|755
|3.68%
|Miguel Angel Alvarado (D)
|624
|3.04%
Member of the State Assembly, 59th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D)
|4,299
|75.67%
|Leslie Hagan-Morgan (D)
|1,382
|24.33%
Member of the State Assembly, 62nd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Autumn Burke (D)
|9,559
|76.49%
|Al L. Hernandez (R)
|2,938
|23.51%
Member of the State Assembly, 63rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Anthony Rendon (D)
|6,279
|47.37%
|Maria D. Estrada (D)
|3,512
|26.50%
|Adam Joshua Miller (R)
|3,463
|26.13%
Member of the State Assembly, 64th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Mike A. Gipson (D)
|8,013
|100.00%
Member of the State Assembly, 66th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Al Muratsuchi (D)
|12,828
|47.98%
|Frank A. Scotto (R)
|12,393
|46.35%
|Caney Arnold (D)
|1,514
|5.66%
Member of the State Assembly, 70th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Patrick O’Donnell (D)
|10,339
|60.41%
|Honor “Mimi” Robson (L)
|3,068
|17.92%
|Elliot Ruben Gonzales (D)
|1,983
|11.59%
|Rachel Alexandra Bruhnke (G)
|1,726
|10.08%
Superintendent Public Inst
Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Marshall Tuck (N)
|109,049
|34.75%
|Tony K. Thurmond (N)
|107,254
|34.18%
|Lily (Espinoza) Ploski (N)
|62,701
|19.98%
|Steven Ireland (N)
|34,778
|11.08%
State Measures
State Measure 68
AUTHORIZES BONDS FUNDING PARKS, NATURAL RESOURCES PROTECTION, CLIMATE ADAPTATION, WATER QUALITY AND SUPPLY, AND FLOOD PROTECTION. Authorizes $4 billion in general obligation bonds for: parks, natural resources protection, climate adaptation, water quality and supply, and flood protection. Fiscal Impact: Increased state bond repayment costs averaging $200 million annually over 40 years. Local government savings for natural resources-related projects, likely averaging several tens of millions of dollars annually over the next few decades.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|197,098
|58.17%
|No
|141,706
|41.83%
State Measure 69
REQUIRES THAT CERTAIN NEW TRANSPORTATION REVENUES BE USED FOR TRANSPORTATION PURPOSES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Requires that certain revenues generated by a 2017 transportation funding law be used only for transportation purposes and generally prohibits Legislature from diverting funds to other purposes. Fiscal Impact: No direct effect on the amount of state and local revenues or costs but could affect how some monies are spent.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|275,606
|81.02%
|No
|64,571
|18.98%
State Measure 70
REQUIRES LEGISLATIVE SUPERMAJORITY VOTE APPROVING USE OF CAP-AND-TRADE RESERVE FUND. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Beginning in 2024, requires that cap-and-trade revenues accumulate in a reserve fund until the Legislature, by a two-thirds majority, authorizes use of the revenues. Fiscal Impact: Beginning in 2024, potential temporary increase in state sales tax revenue, ranging from none to a few hundred million dollars annually, and possible changes in how revenue from sale of greenhouse gas emission permits is spent.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|116,366
|35.98%
|No
|207,059
|64.02%
State Measure 71
SETS EFFECTIVE DATE FOR BALLOT MEASURES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Provides that ballot measures approved by a majority of voters shall take effect five days after the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. Fiscal Impact: Likely little or no effect on state and local finances.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|255,614
|77.85%
|No
|72,741
|22.15%
State Measure 72
PERMITS LEGISLATURE TO EXCLUDE NEWLY CONSTRUCTED RAIN-CAPTURE SYSTEMS FROM PROPERTY-TAX REASSESSMENT REQUIREMENT. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Permits Legislature to allow construction of rain-capture systems, completed on or after January 1, 2019, without requiring property-tax reassessment. Fiscal Impact: Probably minor reduction in annual property tax revenues to local governments.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|277,587
|82.60%
|No
|58,493
|17.40%
Sheriff
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jim McDonnell (N)
|149,926
|48.21%
|Alex Villanueva (N)
|100,781
|32.41%
|Robert (“Bob”) Lindsey (N)
|60,255
|19.38%
Assessor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jeffrey Prang (N)
|132,981
|43.93%
|John “Lower Taxes” Loew (N)
|79,917
|26.40%
|Sandy Sun (N)
|63,153
|20.86%
|Krish Indra Kumar (N)
|26,692
|8.82%
Board of Supervisors
Supervisor 1st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Hilda L. Solis (N)
|50,100
|100.00%
Supervisor 3rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Sheila Kuehl (N)
|35,580
|73.53%
|Daniel G. Glaser (N)
|6,421
|13.27%
|Eric Preven (N)
|6,388
|13.20%
Judge Superior Court
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 4
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|A. Verónica Sauceda (N)
|135,085
|46.38%
|Alfred A. Coletta (N)
|116,597
|40.03%
|Matthew Schonbrun (N)
|39,602
|13.60%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 16
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Patricia (Patti) Hunter (N)
|107,396
|37.90%
|Sydne Jane Michel (N)
|101,491
|35.81%
|Hubert S. Yun (N)
|74,500
|26.29%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 20
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Wendy Segall (N)
|148,322
|52.53%
|Mary Ann Escalante (N)
|134,021
|47.47%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 60
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Tony J. Cho (N)
|135,715
|47.91%
|Holly L. Hancock (N)
|95,538
|33.72%
|Ben Colella (N)
|52,043
|18.37%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 63
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Malcolm H. Mackey (N)
|212,138
|76.17%
|Anthony Lewis (N)
|66,381
|23.83%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 67
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Maria Lucy Armendariz (N)
|164,419
|57.91%
|Dennis P. Vincent (N)
|68,017
|23.96%
|Onica Valle Cole (N)
|51,499
|18.14%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 71
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Danielle R. A. Gibbons (N)
|151,994
|54.49%
|David A. Berger (N)
|126,928
|45.51%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 113
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Javier Perez (N)
|109,745
|39.68%
|Michael P. Ribons (N)
|85,600
|30.95%
|Steven Schreiner (N)
|81,262
|29.38%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 118
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Troy Davis (N)
|173,835
|62.52%
|David D. Diamond (N)
|104,230
|37.48%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 126
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rene Caldwell Gilbertson (N)
|151,948
|54.24%
|Ken Fuller (N)
|100,108
|35.74%
|Shlomo Frieman (N)
|28,076
|10.02%
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 146
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Emily Theresa Spear (N)
|169,551
|61.82%
|Armando Durón (N)
|104,718
|38.18%
Cities
Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure T
Measure T. To maintain essential City services/infrastructure like police, fire, parks, libraries, streets and street lighting, shall the measure be adopted amending the City of Burbank Charter to continue the past practice of transferring not more than 7% of Burbank Water and Power’s gross annual sales of electricity, paid by retail electric rate payers, providing approximately $12.5 million annually to the City’s General Fund until ended by voters, with all money spent to benefit Burbank residents?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|4,248
|81.68%
|No
|953
|18.32%
Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure V
Measure V. To increase voter participation in City of Burbank elections, shall the measure be adopted amending City of Burbank Charter: 1.) changing City’s odd-numbered year general elections to November of even-numbered years coinciding with State/Federal elections and conforming to state law; 2.) eliminating City’s primary election; 3.) extending elected City official terms, one time, by one year and eight months to transition to even-numbered year elections; 4.) simplifying the election process in the Charter?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|4,257
|82.42%
|No
|908
|17.58%
Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure Y
Measure Y. To comply with state law to increase voter participation, Burbank Unified School District is changing its Board elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years and will conduct their own elections in conjunction with Los Angeles County’s Election Division. Shall the measure be adopted amending the City of Burbank Charter to clarify that BUSD Board elections will be conducted according to state law election procedures, rather than the City’s election procedures?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|4,250
|83.25%
|No
|855
|16.75%
Claremont City Special Municipal Election – Measure SC
MEASURE SC: Shall the measure to impose an ad valorem tax on real property located in the City of Claremont at the maximum rate of $30.33 per $100,000 of assessed value, for a maximum term of 25 years, to annually raise an estimated $1.55 million through the sale of general obligation bonds with net proceeds of $23.5 million for construction of a new City police facility that will replace the existing 45-year old substandard police building, be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,985
|61.23%
|No
|1,257
|38.77%
Glendale City Special Municipal Election – Measure P
CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. P. To improve and increase voter participation, shall the City Charter be amended to change the date of the general municipal election from April in odd numbered years to coincide with the statewide primary election in even numbered years beginning in March 2020 (or as determined by the state legislature) and remove reference to the board of education to reflect recent changes in the election process?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|7,409
|81.20%
|No
|1,715
|18.80%
Huntington Park City Special Municipal Election – Measure S
MEASURE S: CITY OF HUNTINGTON PARK CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain and improve services such as 911 emergency services, public safety, senior services, community programs and prevent significant cuts to essential services, by funding general City services including hiring additional police personnel, maintaining anti-gang and graffiti efforts, youth and after-school parks and recreation services, expanding and improving City parks, fixing City streets and public infrastructure, shall the City sales tax be increased by one cent with annual financial audits, expenditure reports, and financial oversight?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,229
|74.13%
|No
|429
|25.87%
Inglewood City Special Municipal Election – Measure SE
CHARTER AMENDMENT. Shall the Inglewood City Charter be amended to: (1) change the City’s General Municipal Election date for all elective offices to a Statewide Election date commencing in 2020; (2) extend the terms of office of all affected officials one-time and by one year to transition to the new election date; and (3) change the runoff election date to an established election date?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,507
|69.87%
|No
|650
|30.13%
Long Beach City Special Municipal Election – Measure M
City of Long Beach Utility Revenue Transfer Charter Amendment. To maintain general City services like 9-1-1 emergency response, police/fire protection, street/pothole repairs, senior services, parks and libraries, shall the City of Long Beach amend its Charter to authorize annual fund transfers from the City’s water, sewer and gas utilities to the General Fund not to exceed 12% of utility gross revenues, generating approximately $25,500,000 annually for unrestricted general revenue purposes, requiring annual independent audits, until ended by voters?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|9,421
|56.26%
|No
|7,323
|43.74%
Monrovia City Special Municipal Election – Measure TT
Shall an ordinance, placed on the ballot by the City Council, be adopted to increase the rate of the City’s existing transient occupancy tax, paid only by visitors to the City, from ten percent (10%) to twelve percent (12%) to raise an additional $400,000 per year in revenue to fund general City services such as public safety, parks and recreation, and senior services?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,123
|68.06%
|No
|527
|31.94%
Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure AA
Shall the Pasadena City Charter be amended consistent with state law to: 1) change the City’s primary and general election dates to coincide with statewide primary and general election dates, beginning with the November 2018 general election; 2) extend the current terms for the Mayor and Councilmembers by 19 months on a one-time basis in order to transition to the statewide election cycle; and 3) move the Mayor’s thematic budget message to February?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|5,148
|83.42%
|No
|1,023
|16.58%
Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure CC
Shall an ordinance be adopted to allow a limited number of commercial cannabis businesses to operate in Pasadena, subject to business, health and land use regulations, and to repeal the City of Pasadena’s current ban on commercial cannabis businesses, provided that: (1) the ordinance shall not take effect unless voters approve a Cannabis Business Tax, and (2) the City Council retains authority to amend existing ordinances and adopt future ordinances regarding commercial cannabis business activities?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|3,708
|58.92%
|No
|2,585
|41.08%
Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure DD
Shall the City tax cannabis (marijuana) businesses at annual rates not to exceed $10.00 per canopy square foot for cultivation (adjustable for inflation), 6% of gross receipts for retail cannabis businesses, and 4% for all other cannabis businesses, to fund unrestricted general revenue purposes such as police, fire, roads and recreation; which is expected to generate an estimated $1.4 to $2.1 million annually and will be levied until repealed by the voters or City Council?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|4,738
|77.23%
|No
|1,397
|22.77%
Rolling Hills Estates City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Steven Zuckerman (N)
|412
|33.88%
|Robert Medawar (N)
|405
|33.31%
|Britt Huff (N)
|399
|32.81%
Rolling Hills Estates City Special Municipal Election – Measure A
BUSINESS LICENSE TRANSPARENCY/TAX EQUITY MEASURE Shall an ordinance to simplify the City of Rolling Hills Estates’ existing business license ordinance be adopted, eliminating outdated classifications and updating business license tax rates to either flat rate, or 0.05% – 0.4% of gross receipts (depending on business type) generating approximately $200,000 annually, dedicated to local, unrestricted general revenue purposes, including sheriff’s patrols; 911 response; park/street maintenance; requiring local control of all funds and annual independent audits, until ended by voters?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|642
|81.68%
|No
|144
|18.32%
Temple City Special Municipal Election – Measure VP
Temple City Voter Participation Compliance Measure: To comply with State law intended to increase voting participation in local elections and save money on election costs, shall the Temple City Charter be amended to change the date for Temple City municipal elections from the first Tuesday after the first Monday of March in odd numbered years to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of March in even numbered years (which does not otherwise grant the City new powers)?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,421
|76.27%
|No
|442
|23.73%
Torrance City General Municipal Election City Clerk
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rebecca Poirier (N)
|6,899
|100.00%
Torrance City General Municipal Election City Treasurer
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Dana Cortez (N)
|6,845
|100.00%
Torrance City General Municipal Election Mayor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Pat Furey (N)
|4,201
|49.65%
|Tom Brewer (N)
|3,006
|35.52%
|Ron Riggs (N)
|1,255
|14.83%
Torrance City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Tim Goodrich (N)
|4,264
|22.19%
|George Chen (N)
|3,578
|18.62%
|Kurt Weideman (N)
|3,419
|17.79%
|Aurelio Mattucci (N)
|3,303
|17.19%
|Bill Sutherland (N)
|3,074
|16.00%
|Jimmy Gow (N)
|1,577
|8.21%
Schools
Beverly Hills Unified School District Special Election – Measure BH
To improve aging Beverly Hills schools, upgrade/replace inefficient heating, cooling/electrical systems, classrooms, libraries/science labs, deteriorating restrooms/leaky roofs, provide modern classroom technology/science equipment, shall this Beverly Hills Unified School District measure be adopted to upgrade, construct/acquire classrooms, facilities, sites/equipment, and issue $385,000,000 of bonds at legal rates, levy on average 4.4 cents/$100 assessed value, $23,700,000 annually for school repairs while bonds are outstanding, require taxpayer oversight, annual audits/all funds for Beverly Hills schools?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|931
|57.12%
|No
|699
|42.88%
Hawthorne School District Special Election – Measure HSD
HAWTHORNE SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL REPAIR/IMPROVEMENT MEASURE. To repair aging classrooms, ensure student health, safety and achievement and keep pace with technology, upgrade aging plumbing, electrical, lighting, heating/ventilation, safety/security systems, shall this Hawthorne School District measure be adopted to repair, construct, acquire classrooms, sites/equipment, and issue $59,000,000 in bonds, at legal rates, levy on average 3 cents/$100 assessed value ($3,000,000 annually) while bonds are outstanding, require independent audits/oversight, and all money for local schools?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,212
|74.08%
|No
|424
|25.92%
Inglewood Unified School District Special Election – Measure ID
CHARTER AMENDMENT. Shall the Inglewood City Charter be amended to: (1) change the City’s General Municipal Election date for all elective offices to a Statewide Election date commencing in 2020; (2) extend the terms of office of all affected officials one-time and by one year to transition to the new election date; and (3) change the runoff election date to an established election date?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,744
|70.35%
|No
|735
|29.65%
Little Lake City School District Special Election – Measure LL
To provide upgrades to facilities, keep schools clean, safe and well-maintained, improve classroom technology, maintain up-to-date textbooks, instructional materials in English, math, science, history, continue funding art/music programs and provide local funding that the State can’t take away, shall Little Lake City School District renew, without increasing, its expiring voter approved tax raising $370,000 annually through a $48 per parcel tax for five years with independent oversight, no funds for administrators’ salaries and a senior citizen exemption?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,188
|66.22%
|No
|606
|33.78%
Manhattan Beach Unified School District Special Election – Measure MB
MANHATTAN BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ACADEMICS AND TEACHER PROTECTION MEASURE: To maintain quality education, keep Manhattan Beach schools among California’s best, offset severe state funding shortfalls and provide $2,650,000 annually the state cannot take away, to: Attract and retain high-quality teachers; Maintain manageable class sizes; Protect quality math, science, reading, art/music programs, shall Manhattan Beach Unified School District levy $225 per parcel annually, expiring in six years, with senior exemptions, independent oversight/audits, no money for administrators, and all funds staying local?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,827
|68.10%
|No
|856
|31.90%
Pasadena Area Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Sandra Chen Lau (N)
|2,209
|57.35%
|Ross S. Selvidge (N)
|1,643
|42.65%
Pasadena Area Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Berlinda J. Brown (N)
|1,160
|84.73%
|Roger Eric Martinez (N)
|209
|15.27%
Pasadena Unified School District Special Election – Measure BB
Shall the Pasadena City Charter be amended consistent with state law to: 1) change the Pasadena Unified School District’s election dates to coincide with statewide general election dates, utilizing the plurality voting format, beginning with the November 2020 general election; 2) extend the current terms of Board Members by 19 months on a one-time basis in order to transition to the statewide election cycle; and 3) change the timing of the Board President’s annual address to May?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|7,613
|84.84%
|No
|1,360
|15.16%
Wiseburn Unified School District Special Election – Measure W
To maintain all K-12 classrooms and labs; upgrade facilities to better prepare students for college and careers; provide 21st century learning technology; and otherwise continue improving our elementary, middle and high schools, shall Wiseburn Unified School District issue $29,000,000 in bonds at legal interest rates, projected tax rates of 1.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, estimated levies averaging $2.1 million annually through approximately 2042, citizens’ oversight, audits, NO funds for administrators’ salaries, and ALL funds benefiting local schools?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|322
|50.55%
|No
|315
|49.45%
|Party Key |
|(A) – American Independent |
|(D) – Democratic |
|(G) – Green |
|(L) – Libertarian |
|(N) – Non Partisan |
|(P) – Peace and Freedom |
|(R) – Republican |
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!