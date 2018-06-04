Imperial Highway to Studebaker Road to be Closed Most of the Week

The theft of a major backflow valve resulted in an immense saturation of earth beneath Firestone Boulevard on Sunday. Thought at first to be a break in a water main, the source was later determined to be criminal in nature and extremely costly. The brass content in these types of parts make them prime targets for thieves who sell the stolen items illegally for pennies on the dollar.

The absence of the valve created a massive flow of water throughout the area, causing a portion of Firestone, between Imperial Highway westbound to Studebaker Road, to be unsafe for travel. The compromised street and sidewalk are expected to be closed to traffic while crews work to repair and stabilize the structure below the road, through Thursday, June 7.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments