350+ Employee Volunteers Join Top NBCUniversal Executive to Celebrate Earth Day to Clean Up Los Angeles River

In partnership with Friends of the Los Angeles River, volunteers will roll up their sleeves to help restore the Los Angeles River near the Bette Davis Picnic area.

More than 350 employee NBCUniversal employee volunteers, friends and family as well as a community partner join together to make change happen in honor of Earth Day. The effort is part of the company’s 17th annual Comcast Cares Day, a global initiative designed to make change happen and spotlightthe company’s year-round commitment to volunteerism.

In partnership with Friends of the Los Angeles River, volunteers will roll up their sleeves to help restore the Los Angeles River near the Bette Davis Picnic area to its natural habitat and ecosystem by removing trash and debris.

This effort coincides with other Comcast Cares Day volunteer activities that have taken place within the community throughout the year. From mentoring youth to helping the homeless, employee volunteers have aided the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles LGBT Youth Center, the 32nd Street / USC Arts Magnet School; and Meet Each Need with Dignity transitional living center (M.E.N.D.), to name a few. The global goal targets 100,000 employees to participate in approximately 1,000 volunteer projects. This year, Comcast Cares Day celebrates a significant milestone with 1 million volunteers contributing to 8,800+ community projects worldwide since its inception in 2001.

Comcast Cares Day is a project of the Comcast Foundation, which provides grants to local community partner organizations across the country. To date, more than $22 million in grants have been awarded to local nonprofit partner organizations.

For more information on Comcast NBCUniversal volunteer and community investment initiatives, visit www.Comcast.com/community.

The event will occur Saturday, April 21, 2018 with arrivals starting at 8:00 am at the Bette Davis Picnic Area of the LA River 1800 Rancho Ave., Glendale, CA 91201

