Statements from California State and Local Politicians and Organizations on Justice Department Challenge of Immigration Laws

JOHN CHIANG STATEMENT ON JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUIT AGAINST CALIFORNIA’S SANCTUARY STATUS

LOS ANGELES, CA – John Chiang released the following statement after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the State of California, claiming the state violated the Constitution by declaring itself a “sanctuary state”:

“Immigrants are our friends and neighbors, they teach our children, and they proudly serve in our nation’s military. These are individuals and families who work hard, contribute to this country, and are pursuing a better life for themselves and for their children.

“Yet, time and again, President Trump and his Administration heartlessly attack our immigrant communities. Instead of working to provide these families with real solutions and a pathway to citizenship, the president and his Administration continue to drive them further into the shadows. Attorney General Sessions’ lawsuit against our state is just the latest example of this Administration’s hateful and racially charged rhetoric.

“California has long paved the way for the national battle for immigrant rights. This state was built on the backs of immigrants, and it’s why I refuse to turn my back on them. I supported our state’s sanctuary bill, and will fight to defend it as governor.

“I support our immigrant communities and am firmly against Attorney General Sessions’ politically motivated lawsuit. California refuses to be a cog in Donald Trump’s deportation machine, and we will not tolerate these attacks on our communities. This isn’t just a stand against the Administration, this is a statement of values. I value California’s immigrant communities and continue to proudly stand with them.”

CHIRLA

Los Angeles — The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), responds to Attorney General Jeff Sessions threat against California’s hardworking families and youth.

On Wednesday March 7, 2017 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak at a gathering of statewide law enforcement conference in Sacramento and is expected to speak of the federal governments lawsuit against California for enacting State Proposals AB 109, SB 54 (De Leon), and AB 450 (Chiu), arguing the policies are unconstitutional and preempt federal law.

California is home to an estimated 2.3 million undocumented individuals. More than 1 in 4 California residents are immigrants, and half of the children in California have an immigrant parent. These are a few critical reasons why our state government must continue to step up and protect the safety and well-being of all Californians, regardless of immigration status.

Immigrants are an essential part of California and contribute an estimated $3 billion in taxes to the state’s economy annually. State and local tax revenue could increase to $8.4 million per year if undocumented immigrants in the state of California alone were able to become citizens.

The following is a statement for Angelica Salas, CHIRLA Executive Director:

“Attorney General Sessions and the Trump Administration are utilizing the tools of deception and fear mongering to advance a draconian, inhumane and broad anti-immigrant agenda. California has acted to protect all of its residents, the Attorney Generals actions to sue California for utilizing its purview to protect its resident is only an indication of the radical agenda of this administration. We will not be intimidated by bigotry and fear. California’s state constitutional rights and duty is to protect the welfare of our residents from the Trump’s administration obsession to persecute immigrants. California leaders and immigrant communities will fight these actions in the courts and in the November elections.”

Since announcing his candidacy, Trump has targeted our immigrant communities through racist remarks to executive orders. Since taking office, Trump has given ICE the green light to apprehend all undocumented immigrants by classifying all as a national threat to public safety. The notion of going after “the worse of the worst” is false. California’s values must continue to be protected.

CALIFORNIA YOUNG DEMOCRATS JOIN SACRAMENTO COMMUNITY IN STAND AGAINST ATTORNEY GENERAL’S SUIT AGAINST CALIFORNIA

The California Young Democrats want to send a strong message to Jeff Sessions

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Young Democrats (CYD) will join the Sacramento County Young Democrats, Black Young Democrats of Sacramento, College Democrats at Sacramento State, Latinx Young Democrats of Sacramento County, Organize Win Legislate Sacramento, Fem Dems of Sacramento, the Democratic Party of Sacramento County, the Sacramento Central Labor Council, immigrants’ rights activists, dreamers, and Sacramento community leaders at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, March 7 at 8:00 AM to denounce Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned announcement regarding sanctuary jurisdiction policies.

“The Administration’s repeated attacks on immigrants epitomize hatred and drive division in our communities,” said CYD Vice President of Membership Valeria Hernandez.

“Undocumented immigrants live the American values of hard work and working towards a better future for their children. They know the average American’s struggle better than Attorney General Jeff Sessions ever will,” added Diane Le immigrant activist and CYD Vice President of Finance.

“Sacramento welcomes the California Young Democrats to our stand against Jeff Sessions’ politically motivated lawsuit against the state,” said Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra. “Our Young Democrats have long been on the forefront of protecting our state’s migrant communities. We’re emboldened by their presence.”

CYD President William Rodriguez-Kennedy offered a message that is simple, tweetable, and easy to understand for the Trump Administration:

“#GTFOofCA @USAGSessions!”

