Cerritos Station Detectives Arrest Grace Mission University Professor for Indecent Exposure

Dong Hyun Huh, a Professor at Grace Mission University who teaches Anthropology in the City of Fullerton was recently arrested by Cerritos Detectives this past March 6.

Cerritos Detectives arrested Huh who is now awaiting arraignment on two counts of indecent exposure. His bail was set for $30,000. The suspect has posted bail and is out on bond.

On September 15, 2017, at approximately 4pm, a 34 year-old female victim was walking near Marquardt Avenue and Ashworth Street in the City of Cerritos, when she saw a white sport utility vehicle pull in front of her. The suspect called the victim to his vehicle and exposed his genitals to her. The victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle and notified law enforcement.

During their investigation, Cerritos Detectives determined a second similar incident occurred in the city of Artesia on the same day shortly after the Cerritos incident. The second incident occurred near the intersection of Gridley Road and Artesia Boulevard. The 19-year old female victim was called over to a sport utility vehicle and the driver had his genitals exposed while he masturbated. The victim was able to flee the scene and notified Lakewood Sheriff’s Station.

Cerritos Detectives are seeking the assistance from the public with any additional information or victims similar to these incidents.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is urged contact the Cerritos Sheriff Station, attention Detective Ryan Clinkingbeard, at (562) 860-0044. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

