Metro West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor Project Meetings Scheduled This Month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Downtown Los Angeles

Monday, March 12

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple

815 E. 1st St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Artesia

Tuesday, March 13

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Albert O. Little Community Center

18750 Clarkdale Ave.

Artesia, CA 90701

*Live webcast will be available at 6:30 p.m. at www.tinyurl.com/MetroWSAB

Bell

Saturday, March 17

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bell Community Center

6250 Pine Ave.

Bell, CA 90201

Downey

Monday, March 19

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Barbara J. Riley Community & Senior Center

7810 Quill Dr.

Downey, CA 90242