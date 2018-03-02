Downey Resident Killed in Hit and Run

Downey, CA, March 1, 2018:

On Wednesday March 1, 2018, at approximately 11:17 p.m., a fatal hit and run traffic collision occurred on Lakewood Boulevard, south of the intersection at Stewart and Gray Road. Witnesses observed the pedestrian walking northbound on the west sidewalk of Lakewood Boulevard and then suddenly run east into the south bound lanes of traffic directly in front of several oncoming vehicles.

The pedestrian entered the roadway approximately 75 feet south of the marked crosswalk and was struck by a silver four door sedan that was traveling southbound on Lakewood Blvd. Witnesses stated that this vehicle had a defective passenger side headlamp prior to the collision. A second vehicle that was also traveling southbound on Lakewood Boulevard behind the silver sedan then ran over the pedestrian. The second vehicle was described by witnesses as a black midsize SUV.

According to witness, both vehicles had traveled through the southbound intersection at Stewart & Gray Rd on a green traffic signal just prior to the collision. Both vehicles failed to stop at the scene of the collision and were last seen driving southbound on Lakewood Boulevard out of sight.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene of the collision by the Downey Fire Department where he succumbed to his injuries. The pedestrian was identified as a male 42-year-old Downey resident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Investigator M. Flores at (562) 904-2339.

