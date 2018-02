Breaking News: Hope Hicks planning to resign as White House Communications Director

NY Daily News is reporting that Hope Hicks has resigned.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks said Wednesday that she was planning to resign, a new report says.

The 29-year-old Hicks made the sudden announcement a day after she testified before a House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

