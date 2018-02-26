Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence on Her Boyfriend

Heather Locklear is facing multiple criminal charges after Sheriff’s deputies responded to her house after she attacked her boyfriend.

Locklear was arrested last night at her Thousand Oaks home by the Ventura County Sheriff’s department after they investigated the initial call for service for domestic disturbance.

They discovered Locklear had battered her boyfriend and that the boyfriend had visible injuries.

Locklear was arrested and posted bail this morning.

Within hours the boyfriend was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence.

