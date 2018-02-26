AWARD-WINNING VINTAGE MARKET RETURNS TO COSTA MESA WITH MORE THAN 75 EXHIBITORS

The event features the Potting Shed by Carlisle and “She Sheds” Author Erika Kotite as special guests at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center, advance tickets on sale now.

COSTA MESA, Calif., ~ Four times a year, one of the best vintage markets in the United States, FLYING MIZ DAISY, takes up residency at The Hangar at the OC Fair and Event Center located at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

The spring market, March 2-3, 2018 (10 am to 4 pm), will offer a whole new crop of truly authentic vintage and repurposed wares with a carefully curated list of new and returning vendors displaying recently uncovered treasures.

Interior designers, decorators, vintage enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers can expect a trove of distinctive furniture and accessories including home décor, specialty jewelry, clothing, furniture and art. Each market also includes exclusive special guests, demonstrations and workshops. For March, The Potting Shed by Carlisle will provide an on-site driftwood succulent planter demonstration and workshop on Friday, March 2nd. And, best-selling “She Sheds” author Erika Kotite will create a “She Shed” installation for customers to enjoy firsthand and offer a meet and greet/book signing.

With a background in antique procurement and sales, Flying Miz Daisy Founder Charlene Goetz saw a void for artisans and exhibitors specializing in custom and unique décor items. “This isn’t a swap meet or a flea market,” says Goetz. “We carefully select our vendors and require the goods sold are truly authentic. We see fine pieces from Europe or Americana treasures from the Midwest. The sellers featured are small businesses at their creative best, setting up shop in this centrally located Orange County venue four times a year.”

Gourmet food trucks will offer sustenance outside on both days featuring comfort food and specialty treats. Beer, wine and complete bar service will be available inside. And, childcare will also be offered.

Recently voted as one of the Top 10 Vintage Markets in the United States, Goetz says: “What we try to offer up for the thousands of shoppers that have visited so far, is a comfortable shopping experience with exceptional customer service as a priority. Buyers can store their purchases and drive up for loading service. This is something you won’t find anywhere else. These small touches make us stand out.”

Advanced tickets available online for $8, and good for both days. Discount for seniors, and children 12 and under are free. VIP tickets for early bird shopping, 9-10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, are also available.

Visit www.flyingmizdaisy.com for tickets, schedule, a complete list of exhibitors and more information. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @flyingmizdaisy

