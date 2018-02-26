Artesia City Councilmember Ali S. Taj Announces Candidacy for California’s 32nd Senate District





Staff Report

Artesia~Artesia City Councilmember Ali S. Taj declared that he will run for California’s 32nd senate district on Monday morning. “An entire senate district is without representation at the moment, this is unacceptable,” said Taj. “Our communities do not simply need representation, we need leadership, transparency, accountability and we need economic growth. I am capable and prepared to bring all of this to the table when elected.”

Taj is currently a councilmember in the city of Artesia. Taj was elected in 2013 where he beat an incumbent and brought a new era to Artesia. He brought an era of budget reserves that never existed before, lowered unemployment and increased public safety. “With my background in finance and experience in government, I know I can bring our district economic growth by working with local businesses, bringing jobs, advocating for education, transportation, affordable housing, addressing homelessness and ensuring a future for our communities,” said Taj.

Councilmember Taj has been endorsed by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Assembly Member Sharon Quirk-Silva, Mayor of Artesia Sally Flowers, Councilmember of Artesia Victor Manalo, Mayor of Sierra Madre Rachelle Arizmendi, Mayor of Commerce Oralia Y. Rebollo, Mayor of Downey Sean Ashton, Hawaiian Gardens Councilmember Myra Maravilla, Irvine Councilmember Melissa Fox and expects endorsement by many other organizations and representatives.

California’s 32nd Senate District has a population of 933,406 according to the 2010 Census and 433,977 registered voters. The district is currently unrepresented and includes: Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, Lakewood, La Mirada, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Rose Hills, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, Whittier and Buena Park.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments