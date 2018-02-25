ATM Stolen From Chase Bank in Artesia

By Brian Hews
Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of dump truck who stole an ATM and led them on a chase along the Century (105) Freeway. Deputies were able to follow the truck because of a tracking device on the cash machine, which was taken from a bank in Artesia.
The bank was Chase Bank located at Artesia and Pioneer.
The truck drove down a freeway embankment and then crashed into parked cars near Flower and State streets before the driver fled on foot, possibly with another suspect, the reports said.
