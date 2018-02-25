GARDENS CASINO _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Socialize

ATM Stolen From Chase Bank in Artesia

 

By Brian Hews

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of dump truck who stole an ATM and led them on a chase along the Century (105) Freeway. Deputies were able to follow the truck because of a tracking device on the cash machine, which was taken from a bank in Artesia.

The bank was Chase Bank located at Artesia and Pioneer.

The truck drove down a freeway embankment and then crashed into parked cars near Flower and State streets before the driver fled on foot, possibly with another suspect, the reports said.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar