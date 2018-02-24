Friends of 1st CEB Ship 46 Care Packages to Troops Overseas

Pictured are 1st CEB volunteers at the packing area at the Cerritos Senior Center before assembly.

Staff Report

The Friends of the 1st CEB (USMC) assembled and shipped 46 individual care packages to a platoon of Marines from the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, deployed with the Fleet Marine Force Pacific. The volunteer group assembled the packages at the Cerritos Senior Center today.

Each care package included 24 comfort items which included books, magazines, letters, socks, toiletry items, food-on-the-go, beef jerky, a box of Girl Scout Cookies, and “seasonings.” Each bag weighted about 5 pounds and shipped in 4 large, 70 lb boxes plus 1 small box of ‘to-share’ items.

The boxes were delivered to the Artesia Post Office and usually takes about two weeks for packages to arrive.. The care packages bring a reminder of ‘home’ to the troops who are deployed overseas for 7 months at a stretch. The 1st CEB wants to thank all the individuals and organizations who donated items to these care packages and helped assemble them.

For more information go to www.friendsofthe1stceb.org

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments