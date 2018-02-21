Central Basin Investigation Into Leaked Sensitive Health Documents Remains Open

General Manager Kevin Hunt’s employment contract extension to be voted on today.

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has learned that the internal investigation began in Jan 2018 by Central Basin (CB) into personnel records that were illegally leaked to the LA Times remains open and could conclude by March.

The leak violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which is a federal offense and will likely expose CB to yet another costly self-inflicted settlement or lawsuit similar to the massive $670,000 payout to Sigrid Lopez to settle accusations that Director Bob Apodaca sexually harassed her.

Speculation is rampant as to why the investigation remains open. The records were illegally obtained by the offender prior to Feb. 2017, when three new directors were appointed, which narrows the list to a handful of people who could have acquired and eventually leaked the records.

And the LA Times published an article related to the leaked documents. Yet the investigation, led by CB General Manager Kevin Hunt, remains open.

Sources have told HMG-CN that CB General Manager Kevin Hunt indicated he knew who leaked the documents within the last few days, but when HMG-CN sent in a public records request for the concluded investigation documents, Hunt said “Brian [sic] Someone [sic] misinform you. I have not concluded the investigation nor do I have a conclusive proof yet of who leaked what. When I conclude the investigation and have briefed the Board, I will forward you what the attorneys deem appropriate. Cordially Kevin.”

When asked for partial documents Hunt responded, “Brian The investigations were authorized by the Board. Earliest it will go to the Board is March. I repeat -it is not complete. Cordially Kevin.

“That’s interesting,” said CB Director Art Chacon, “I don’t recall the Board authorizing any investigation.”

Cover-up?

The records were leaked to the L.A. Times sometime around Oct. 2017, yet the explosive issue has only been recently addressed by Hunt and the Administration and Ethics Committee (AEC).

The Chair of the AEC is CB Vice President Pedro Aceituno, with members listed as Directors Mark Grajeda and Leticia Vasquez; Director Phil Hawkins is the alternate.

Recent CB online documents showed that the January AEC meeting listed a closed session agenda item as “Significant Exposure to Litigation.”

Just days later, CB pulled the agenda off the website and cancelled the AEC meeting for “lack of quorum.” Two days later the cancellation notice was altered for “lack of committee items,” even though the pulled agenda showed discussing “significant exposure to litigation.”

Only a handful could have leaked the document

When the records were leaked, CB’s Board consisted of only five elected officials: Bob Apodaca, James Roybal, Leticia Vasquez, Art Chacon, and Phil Hawkins.

When contacted by HMG-CN, Tony Perez, who was GM at the time said, “I can say unequivocally that I did not release the report nor do I know who leaked the report. I left the District over 3-years ago, but my recollection is that only the Board members had access to the report through the HR [Human Resources] Department.”

Current CB Directors Art Chacon and Phil Hawkins went on the record saying they did not leak the report.

Given Perez’ statement that “only Board members had access to the report,” that would leave current President Bob Apodaca, former Director James Roybal, or current Director Leticia Vasquez as the only Board members who had access to the confidential records.

HMG-CN sent in a request for to all three, as of time of publication, none had responded, Roybal now resides in Florida.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments