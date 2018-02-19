NY Daily News rips Trump for golfing amid funerals for Florida shooting victims

The New York Daily News rips President Trump with its Tuesday cover for golfing near Mar-a-Lago while funerals for those killed in the Florida high school shooting were taking place just miles away.

“May I play thru?” the headline for Trump’s hometown newspaper reads. The front page depicts Trump giving a thumbs up, with an image of pallbearers carrying the casket of one of the victims in the background.

Trump visited his private golf course in West Palm Beach on Monday, but White House officials did not say whether he was playing golf.

Read story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments