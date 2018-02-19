Eco Gardener Edible Gardening Workshop at Norwalk Library Mar. 3

Norwalk Library invites residents to turn ordinary landscape into a lush edible garden! Eco Gardener shares tips on how to grow fruits, herbs and veggies while having fun in the garden. Learn how to select the right edible plants that suit your needs.

To RSVP, contact Monica Sijder of the Water Replenishment District by phone 562-275-4234 or email [email protected].

This event is free and is suitable for adults.

When: Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA 90650

For additional information, please call (562) 868-0775 or visit the County Library website at colapublib.org

