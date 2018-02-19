BELLFLOWER’S 24TH ANNUAL BRAVO AWARDS

By Tammye McDuff

The Bravo Awards are Bellflower’s way of recognizing acts of valor or outstanding service to the community. This year ten individuals were honored who made a significant impact on the lives of residents and business.

Neighborhood Watch co-captains of the year were Jeff and Karen Martel. The Martel’s host monthly meetings often with special speakers and they are always available to listen to the concerns of residents.

The City commended the couple for their dedication and participation in the Bellflower neighborhood Watch program.

The Award of Valor was given to Deputy Karla Farias of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for responding to a call regarding an unlawful shooting and a man with a gun. Numerous deputies responded to the area and surrounded the suspect; Farias recalls “There was a lot of gun fire, very quickly.” Farias deployed the use of a stun bag shotgun causing the suspect to drop his six-shot 22. Through the course of her action Farias displayed a reverence for human life.

Citizen Volunteer, Mike Herda received his award for Outstanding Service. Herda has been an active member of the LA County Sheriff’s Department for over 20 years and has served 2,300 volunteer hours. He was honored for his commitment and assistance to local law enforcement.

In the summer of 2017 Jonathan Gonzales was making a routine trip to the local 7-11 store when he encountered a deputy struggling to apprehend and uncooperative suspect. Without hesitation Gonzales took hold of the suspects’ legs, preventing him from resisting until further deputies could arrive, for this he received the Citizen Award of Valor.

For more than 21 years Michael Enomoto, Jr has performed Outstanding Service as Deputy District Attorney. Enomoto has successfully tried nearly three dozen gang related cases to verdict and in 2005 joined a task force that specifically targets the Varrio Hawaiian Gardens gang. Enomoto single handedly obtained felony convictions against 167 documented members with a 99.4% conviction rate.

On July 12, 2017 Sandra Espinoza-Perry was driving on Trabuco Street when she noticed a work truck speeding down the road in front of her dragging a man. The truck had been stolen and when the owner attempted to stop the thief, he was dragged 100 feet. Perry contacted law enforcement, and held the victims hand until the ambulance arrived. Her Outstanding Service was a selfless act of concern.

Deputy Brent Parriott serves with Outstanding Service as a resource for Community Safety Officers. He takes exceptional pride the delivery of service to the Bellfower Community and consistently demonstrates leadership. Receiving an Award of Valor, John Arredondo apprehended a man wielding a shotgun in a public restaurant. Arredondo approached the suspect, tackled him and pulled the gun away. The suspect was detained until deputies arrived.

Captain Dan Murchison is a 33 year veteran of the LA County Fire Department hand has served as Captain for 23 years. He was part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team and was deployed to Hawaii for Hurricane Ineki and Hurricane Katrina. Murchison was awarded Bellflowers Distinguished Service Award for unparalleled service and dedication.

Student Essay Winners were Mayfair High School seniors, Sonny Tan and Jennifer Martinez for their dissertations on community safety and citizen involvement.

