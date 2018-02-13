ARTESIA’S 22ND ANNUAL PUBLIC SAFETY EXPO

Artesia’s 22nd Annual Public Safety Expo will take place Saturday, February 24, 2018, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Many of the Sheriff’s department bureaus will be in attendance, including the STAR Unit, SWAT, Arson/Explosives, Helicopter (landing and taking off), Transportation Bus, Posse, Narcotics, K-9, Auto Theft, show cars and more.

The Sheriff’s will also have members from LASD’s Recruitment Unit, as well as the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Recruitment Unit in attendance. The community event will also feature a BMX stunt show, demonstrations by the Fire Department and Narcotics K-9 Unit. The event is for all ages.

Attendees will be able to take pictures in the Sheriff’s helicopter, Inmate Transportation Bus or with the Bomb Squad Robot.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments