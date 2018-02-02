Soroptimist Monte Carlo Night Fundraiser to be held on Feb 24

By Diana Needham

Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos will hold their 26th annual Monte Carlos Night fundraiser on Saturday, February 24 at 7 pm. Attendees will be treated to a fun and elegant evening with casino-style games (blackjack, craps & poker), a delicious buffet dinner, and awesome prizes totaling over $17,000. Tickets can be purchased by calling Sandy Fikse at 562-618-8731 or by contacting any Soroptimist member. Tickets are $70 each. The event will be held at the beautiful Centre at Sycamore Plaza, 5000 Clark Avenue, Lakewood. The event theme is “Soroptimists On The Move”.

The proceeds will fund scholarships to college women, career training for high school girls, donations to community organizations (Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence, Community Family Guidance Center etc), other Soroptimist programs, and Soroptimist education.

To learn about becoming a Soroptimist member, contact President Jennifer Elliott at 267-257-8504. The local service club welcomes new members. Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos celebrated its 45th year of founding and a successful previous year with over $22,000 in giving through its Soroptimist programs and donations to many local organizations/charities.

