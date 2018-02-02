James Comey Slams Nunes Memo in Tweet
Lifelong Republican James Comey tweeted hid disgust of the Nunes memo.
Senator John McCain tweeted also.
The highly controversial memo
from the GOP and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes alleges that then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the committee that no surveillance warrant would have been sought for a Trump campaign aide without a disputed opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia.
The memo is the most explicit Republican effort yet to discredit the FBI’s investigation into Trump and Russia, alleging that the investigation was infused with an anti-Trump bias under the Obama administration and supported with political opposition research.
