David Bell Found Dead in Norwalk, Told Police He Committed Double Murder in San Diego

Norwalk- A man was found dead of apparent suicide in Norwalk hours after he allegedly called 911 early Friday and told emergency dispatchers he had committed double murder in Chula Vista in San Diego County.

David Bell, 38, was found dead about 8:45 a.m. in the 12200 block of East Imperial Highway, at Avenida Manuel Salinas, in Norwalk, according to Chula Vista police and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Chula Vista police said Bell called 911 shortly after 3 a.m., telling emergency dispatchers he had just committed a double murder at a residence in the 2700 block of Apricot Court, which is just west of Lower Otay Lake near the Olympic Training Center.

Officers were sent to the three-story townhome to conduct a welfare check and found the garage door open, Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg told reporters at the scene. In separate bedrooms on the third floor, they found two women dead of gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told police they heard six to seven shots, Thunberg said. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else reported the shooting before Bell.

One of the women may have been in a relationship with Bell, and the victims – whose names were not immediately released – were believed to be related, Thunberg said. Nobody else was found inside the home, where Bell apparently stayed from time to time, and there were no signs of a break-in or forced entry, the lieutenant said.

