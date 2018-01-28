Fatal Hit-and-Run in Norwalk on Rosecrans, Norwalk Detectives Seeking Public’s Help

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Norwalk Station are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred on Saturday January 27, 2018 at approximately 9:35 P.M. at Rosecrans Avenue, west of Flatbush Avenue in Norwalk.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with information on the identity of the suspect and/or suspect vehicle. Detectives have learned that the victim was crossing Rosecrans Avenue and was struck and killed in the street by the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is described as a gray or silver Honda sedan and will have damage to one of the headlights, the hood, and possibly the windshield. The vehicle was last seen entering the 605 freeway northbound on-ramp, at Rosecrans Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station at (562) 863-8711 or Detective Carl Anna at (562)466-5440. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

*Norwalk Sheriff’s Station polices the City of Norwalk, the City of La Mirada, and unincorporated communities of Sunshine Acres, South Whittier and East Whittier.