ARTESIA LIVE II WILL BRING REVENUE AND ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TO THE CITY





Artist’s rendering of Artesia Live II at 186th and Gridley across from Los Cerritos Center. The project will bring much needed revenue into the City, with Cornerstone paying a City Development Fee of $3 million. The company will also invest $1.5 million to upgrade Artesia’s Public Utility System. At 75 feet tall, Artesia Live II will be seven-story mixed-use building consisting of 130 high-end residential condominiums with almost 30,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space. The project will also include a rooftop garden, a swimming pool, fitness center, and outdoor seating and dining on the ground level, both on 186th and Gridley.

By Brian Hews

The city of Artesia recently held the groundbreaking for Artesia Live, an urban lifestyle complex on Pioneer Boulevard that will bring in estimated $500,000 to Artesia City coffers.

That is not counting the projected 550 Jobs the project will generate via the Marriot Hotel, the 600 jobs created during construction, or other fees paid to the City by the developer.

Cornerstone Artesia Development, LLC (Cornerstone)will invest $45 million dollars into the 7-story residential and commercial building that will encompass 250,000-square-feet.

The development is the first of its kind in the City and will consist of the Marriott hotel, high-end condominiums, boutique shops, restaurants, and a two-level subterranean parking structure.

Now, at its February 12, 2018 meeting, the Artesia City Council will consider Cornerstone’s second project in the City, Artesia Live II, to be built across from the Los Cerritos Center Mall at 18600 Gridley Rd.

Similar to Artesia Live, the project will bring much needed revenue into the City, with Cornerstone paying a City Development Fee of $3 million. The company will also invest $1.5 million to upgrade Artesia’s Public Utility System.

Ongoing revenue to the City will be generated by sales tax, commercial fees, residential fees and is estimated to be over $500,000 annually. Cornerstone will even make a one-time donation of $500,000 to the ABCUSD.

At 75 feet tall, Artesia Live II will be seven-story mixed-use building consisting of 130 high-end residential condominiums with almost 30,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space.

Cornerstone Vice President Betsy Lee told HMG-CN that the company is consulting with many long-time local residents to make sure the look and feel of the development is consistent with the City’s history.

“We have plans to build the restaurant dining area in a similar fashion as that of the Anaheim Packing House,” said Lee, “we will work with residents and the City to make sure it has the look and feel of Artesia’s history.”

The project will also include a rooftop garden, a swimming pool, fitness center, and outdoor seating and dining on the ground level, both on 186th and Gridley roads.

Cornerstone is even going the “extra mile” making certain the project clears City parking requirements by building surface parking and a two-level subterranean parking structure, for a total of 331 parking spaces.

Similar to Artesia Live, the project will generate 600 jobs from the construction and operation of the development and will certainly have an impact on the City’s economy.

And the project will follow green energy guideline for “green structures.”

Features will include solar energy, electric car charging stations, a sustainable roof top garden to reduce heat, and water conservation fixtures & LED lighting throughout the building.

Cornerstone consulted with many engineering companies conducting traffic, parking, and noise studies; air quality and greenhouse gas studies; and a “cultural paleontological resource study,” just in case there were artifacts under the surface; none were found.

The company even paid to ascertain what effect the building would have on the surrounding areas, commonly known as a “shade and shadow study.”

Using sophisticated methods, the company studied the effects of the proposed building measuring sunlight and shadows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in June, December, March and September and found any impacts to be “less than significant.”

Artesia Councilman Ali Taj is extremely excited about the project, “this is a state-of-art development that is low impact to the environment and the community, while bringing in much needed revenue and economic activity to the City, other cities are calling asking how we did this, they want to do the same thing.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments