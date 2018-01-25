PEOPLE MAG: Stormy Daniels’ Friend Turned Down Threesome with Donald Trump

On a July night in 2006, adult film star Alana Evans tells PEOPLE she received a call from friend and fellow porn star Stormy Daniels. On the line with Daniels was Donald Trump, the pair begging Evans to join them in Trump’s Lake Tahoe hotel suite while they were in town for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

“Donald is talking through the phone to me, he is saying, ‘Oh, come on, Alana, come hang out, let’s have some fun, let’s party,’ ” Evans says in this week’s PEOPLE.

She turned down what she believed was an invitation for a threesome.

See story.

