Supervisor Hahn Will Take Part in 2018 Homeless Count in Downey

Downey, CA—Supervisor Janice Hahn and her staff will take part in the 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count—an annual event which is used to get an estimate the number of homeless individuals living in Los Angeles County.

While the Supervisor’s staff will attend Counts across the 4th district, Supervisor Hahn herself will volunteer at the Count taking place in Downey on Wednesday January 24th at 8:00pm. Volunteers will meet at the First Baptist Church of Downey located at 8348 3rd street.

Supervisor Hahn will speak to volunteers ahead of the Count and discuss the progress made and the challenges ahead in the effort to house LA County’s nearly 58,000 homeless residents.

There is still time to volunteer! To sign up for a homeless count in your neighborhood visit www.theycountwillyou.org/

