$25 Million Measure G New Synthetic Turf Sports Fields & Stadium Project for Glenn High School

Measure AA Opponents are you listening?

WHAT: Groundbreaking event for the start of construction for new synthetic turf/sports fields, accessory buildings, bleachers and lighting.

WHERE: Glenn High School, 13520 Shoemaker Avenue, Norwalk 90650

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

WHO: Community partners, special guests and local dignitaries will join with district officials, school staff and students at the event.

WHY: The athletic facilities were originally built in 1962 when the school opened and they have not been renovated since then. The work will be financed through the district’s Measure G funds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments