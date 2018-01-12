Burglary suspect chase ends in Cerritos

From Press Enterprise

A tip about a burglary in progress in Chino Hills on Thursday afternoon led to a chase of the suspect vehicle by deputies that continued onto the 71 and 91 freeways and ended in Cerritos, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The occupants got out of the vehicle at Norwalk Boulevard and Park Street and began to run away, but were caught by deputies, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller wrote in an email.

The California Highway Patrol assisted in the apprehension. Cerritos is west of Orange County and is about 40 miles from Chino Hills.

