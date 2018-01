101 Freeway North Closed at Highway 126

The first rain of the season is causing traffic nightmares all across Southern California.

The 101 freeway was closed this morning due to debris flow, flooding and a possible gas leak north from hwy. 126 to Santa Barbara and from south of Santa Barbara to the 126.

Commuters were asked to use the Grapevine.

