Bring Food for the Needy Prior to the Grand Opening of the ABC PTA Parent Center

Opens Thursday, November 16, 2017, donations can be delivered now until Nov. 14 to the address below.
The PTA’s goal is feed at least 100 families.
Below for the list of items we are seeking to collect
Dry Beans
Peanut Butter
Canned Fruit in Juice
Canned Vegetables
Low Sodium Soup
Canned Tuna in Water
Canned Chicken
Rice
Shelf Stable Milk
Whole Grain Pasta
Canned Stews
Low Sugar Cold Cereals
Apple Sauce
Olive or Canola Oil
Dried Fruit
Chicken or Vegetable Broth
100% Juice
Water
Unsalted Nuts
Oatmeal
Granola Bars
Monetary donations
Donations may be delivered to the
ABC PTA Parent Center
12350 226th St. RM 111
Hawaiian Gardens 90716
Now through November 14, 2017
Questions or Volunteer Opportunities
Contact Committee Chair
Victoria Conrique
[email protected]
– or –
LaQuisha Anderson
[email protected]
