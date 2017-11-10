Bring Food for the Needy Prior to the Grand Opening of the ABC PTA Parent Center

Opens Thursday, November 16, 2017, donations can be delivered now until Nov. 14 to the address below.

The PTA’s goal is feed at least 100 families.

Below for the list of items we are seeking to collect

Please help us collect non-perishable food items for our families! Items needed:

Dry Beans

Peanut Butter

Canned Fruit in Juice

Canned Vegetables

Low Sodium Soup

Canned Tuna in Water

Canned Chicken

Rice

Shelf Stable Milk

Whole Grain Pasta

Canned Stews

Low Sugar Cold Cereals

Apple Sauce

Olive or Canola Oil

Dried Fruit

Chicken or Vegetable Broth

100% Juice

Water

Unsalted Nuts

Oatmeal

Granola Bars

Monetary donations

Donations may be delivered to the

ABC PTA Parent Center

12350 226th St. RM 111

Hawaiian Gardens 90716

Now through November 14, 2017

Questions or Volunteer Opportunities

Contact Committee Chair

Victoria Conrique

[email protected]

– or –

LaQuisha Anderson

[email protected]

