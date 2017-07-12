Hews Media Group-Community News Captures Four Los Angeles Press Club Awards

Staff Report

Hews Media Group-Community News captured four awards at the 59th Annual Southern California Media Awards Ceremony sponsored by the Los Angeles Press Club held June 25th at the Los Angeles Biltmore Hotel.

HMG-CN has now won twelve awards in the past five years.

HMG-CN was nominated in the categories of Best Investigative Series, Best Sports Feature and Journalist of the Year.

There were over 1,000 entries this year, a record for the annual event.

Daina Beth Solomon and Henry Meier, of the Los Angeles Business Journal won Best Investigative Series for “Prized Possessions.” The judges commented, “clear, informative discussion of tax matters.”

Placing second was HMG-CN Publisher Brian Hews for his expose´ “Questionable State Bid Process Leaves California HIV/AIDS Community In Jeopardy.”

Placing third was Kevin Uhrich of the Pasadena Weekly for his feature “Family Fractures.”

This was the fifth award in the investigative category for HMG-CN in the past five years, garnering three first place and two second place awards.

HMG-CN’s Sports Editor Loren Kopff captured two awards in the Sports Category.

David Nusbaum of the Los Angeles Business Journal won for his feature, “Team Tackles New Deals.” The judges commented, “Nusbaum’s anatomy of the financial decisions needed for the L. A. Rams football team’s transition to a new stadium is top-notch sports and financial journalism.”

Placing second was Kopff and his feature, “Whitney High’s Iseri Goes on a Trip of a Lifetime, Learns a Lot About Fukushima.”

Kopff also took third place for “Ex-Cerritos Stars Cameron, Iseri Close the Book on Their Freshmen Year of College.”

Kopff has earned three press club awards in the past two years.

Daina Beth Solomon of the Los Angeles Business Journal took home the prestigious award for Journalist of the Year.

The judges indicated, “The range of subjects covered by Daina Beth Solomon is impressive as is the fact they are clear, well-written and interesting pieces.”

Placing second was Brent Lang of Variety and placing third was HMG-CN Publisher Brian Hews.

“It was a honor just to be nominated for an award,” said HMG-CN Publisher Brian Hews, “congratulations to all the winners.”

The 60th annual Los Angeles Press Club Awards will be held in June 2018 once again at the Los Angeles Biltmore Hotel.

