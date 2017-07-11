SHOP AMAZON & HELP SHARE HOPE USA

By Tammye McDuff

Share Hope USA, the organization founded by 10 year old Symond Boschetto has just partnered with mega giant Amazon as part of their Amazon Smile give back program.

AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop. When you shop at smile.amazon.com, you’ll find the same low prices, selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of your purchase price to a favorite charitable organization of your choice. The Amazon Smile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price.

At the tender age of eight years old, Boschetto could not comprehend why someone should be homeless and hungry. So he decided to do something about it. As the founder of Share Hope

USA, a non-profit organization, he tends to the needs of others by organizing outreach events to feed the homeless, cut their hair, and help the homeless with medical needs.

Share Hope USA is a recent awardee of the 2017 Spirit of Service Award. As Boschetto accepted his award, with a true and humble spirit he said,” I accept this in honor of all the volunteers. You are the real inspiration; you are the real hero’s. Thank you for taking the time to assist one kid to be able to feed over 6000 homeless and counting.”

Based in Downey, California the sky is the limit for this young man and the organization he founded. Please support Share Hope USA through our partnership with Amazon Smiles. Photo courtesy of Share Hope USA.

