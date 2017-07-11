OC FAIR FOOD IS BIGGER AND CRAZIER THAN EVER BEFORE

COSTA MESA – You can feel the anticipation growing every summer in Orange County. The waiting is intense. The Ferris wheel goes up and mouths start to water. You hear the question everywhere: What crazy foods are coming to the OC Fair?

Fried, sugary or savory – and sometimes all three at once – the delectable edibles are some of the big stars of the OC Fair. So here’s a spotlight

Unicorn Nitro Pop, a cotton candy ring around a colorful cup of kettle corn and whipped cream, submerged in liquid nitrogen (also available: Nitro Whip) – RCS Cowboy Kettle Corn

5-pound barbecued pig leg; bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts, grilled on a stick with olive oil and rolled in parmesan cheese; pineapple on a stick, wrapped in bacon, grilled and rolled in parmesan cheese – Bacon A Fair

Fried peanut butter meatballs, luau chimichanga, pupu chicken, Krispy Kreme ice cream chicken sandwich – Chicken Charlie’s

Fried octopus on a stick, deep-fried ravioli on a stick – Pignotti’s Pasta

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on several items: pizza, Big Daddy corn dog, cheese fries, corn in a cup or on the cob –Enzo’s Pizza, Biggy’s and The Corn Shack

Chocolate chip cookies that come in a cone or a bucket – Cathy’s Cookies

Corn dog with spicy buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing – Don Crutchfield corn dog stands

Unicorn pineapple bomb and unicorn freeze – D&D Country Fair Cinnamon Buns

Cowboy sundae (with beans, beef and more) – Chuckwagon

Gelato donut sandwich – Fabe’s

Mini donut sundae – Mini Donuts

Maui Cowboy Ghost Pepper Cheeseburger – Tasti Burger

Non-dairy Dippin’ Dots – JK Dots

Sonoran hot dog and a CA burrito – Noel’s Mexican Foods

Kung pao chicken, chow mein and more – Eddie’s Asian-Inspired Cuisine

Australian Battered Potatoes, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will feature their specialty with a new spicy chipotle sauce

RETURNING FAVORITES

BBQ chicken, corn and more; burgers, hot dogs, fries and more at Juicys; Hawaiian chicken bowls; grilled corn and vegetables; several different ice cream stands, including ice cream cookie sandwiches; shaved ice and smoothies; waffles and crepes; and more.

Other vendors include: Pink’s Hot Dogs, Biggy’s Meat Market, Ten Pound Buns, Corn Star, Apollo’s Greek, Carmelot, Pepe’s Mariscos, Crutchee’s Ice Cream, Enzo’s Pizza, Fresh Frys, Fried Affair, Hussong’s Cantina, Hot Dog on a Stick, Planet Popcorn, Mucho Crazy Nachos, Mustards Café, Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Texas Donuts, Vinny’s Pizza and more.

$3 TASTE OF FAIR FOOD

Get a sampling of all this fun food for only $3 each every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Fun-sized samples include funnel cake, tri-tip, lemonade, cinnamon rolls, tacos, gelato, cotton candy and more.

The 2017 OC Fair is July 14 through Aug. 13 and will offer 23 days and nights of entertainment, food, rides, shopping, exhibits and more. The Fair is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to midnight, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

