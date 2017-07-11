GOODWILL’S EDGAR AND JAMES OPENS JULY 14

Goodwill’s new concept store – Edgar & James, A Curated Collection By Goodwill – is opening its doors in Bixby Knolls July 14.

Edgar & James, A Curated Collection By Goodwill – is opening in Bixby Knolls next week. The new store will be revealed at a grand opening ceremony taking place at 8:30 am on Friday, July 14 at the store’s entrance located at 4121 Atlantic Boulevard in Long Beach.

The specialty store will offer urban, industrial and farmhouse chic all in one amazing store. To showcase its distinct retail concept, the Edgar & James storehouse and logo are branded differently than existing stores of Goodwill, Serving the People of Southern Los Angeles County (SOLAC). Edgar & James’ store design will have an on-trend industrial and urban appeal. The Edgar & James logo is an elegantly designed mix of fonts that are followed by the phrase, “A Curated Collection By Goodwill.” (See attached store photos.)

An Edgar & James branded donation center will be stationed adjacent to the store. The new store and donation center will be based in the same building space that was previously occupied by a Trader Joe’s store, which relocated to a nearby shopping center last year.

Bixby Knolls will serve as the second site where an Edgar & James store operates. In March 2016, Goodwill SOLAC opened its very first Edgar & James store in Redondo Beach, which has been well received by local residents, community leaders and the media. The new Edgar & James site in Bixby Knolls has already generated widespread support among the local civic community.

To give local residents an idea of the store’s offerings, Goodwill SOLAC will staff an Edgar & James booth in front of the store at the next First Fridays Long Beach event held from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm this Friday, July 7.

Goodwill SOLAC is a nonprofit organization that transforms donated goods into job training, education and placement services for individuals with barriers to employment, visit www.ThinkGood.org.

