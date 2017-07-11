CRIME SUMMARIES

CERRITOS

June 12 – 18, 2017

There were 39 Part I felony crimes reported in Cerritos this past reporting period, resulting in an increase of 12 from the previous week. The following is a breakdown of crimes by category: one robbery, two aggravated assaults, 13 residential burglaries, four commercial/other structure burglaries, six grand thefts, nine vehicle thefts, and four vehicle burglaries. Cerritos Station deputies made three felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests, one warrant arrest, and issued 96 citations. The Sheriff’s dispatch center also received a total of 452 calls for service.

Robbery:

12400 block of Ash Creek Road (06/13 – Evening): The victim was lying on the grass sleeping with her purse next to her when she heard a noise. When she opened her eyes, she saw the suspect trying to reach inside of her purse. The victim attempted to get up, but the suspect pushed her down. A second suspect walked up and struck the victim in an attempt to get the victim to stop struggling. The victim was able to hold onto her purse and the suspects fled.

Aggravated Assault:

10800 block of College Place (06/18 – Evening): The known suspect assaulted the victim by punching him in the face several times.

11300 block of South Street (06/16 – Morning): The known suspect punched the victim in the face after an argument.

Residential Burglary:

7600 block of Rio Verde Circle (06/14 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. Stolen were electronics.

17900 block of Holmes Avenue (06/15-16 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. Stolen was U.S. currency.

12300 block of Creekwood Avenue (06/14 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

12500 block of Inglenook Lane (06/14 – Afternoon): The suspects entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

17200 block of Michaels Avenue (06/14 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. Stolen was U.S. currency.

17100 block of Michaels Avenue (06/14 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

17100 block of Michaels Avenue (06/14 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. Stolen were firearms.

12600 block of Misty Place (06/13 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

18800 block of Jeffrey Avenue (06/13 – Evening): The suspects attempted to enter the home by shattering the rear glass sliding door. Entry was not made.

19700 block of Falcon Circle (06/13 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

17800 block of Noran Circle (06/13 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

13400 block of Park Drive (06/12 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

13400 block of Felson Street (06/12 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered the home by the rear sliding glass door that was left open. Stolen were valuables and cash.

Commercial/Other Structure

Burglary:

19100 block of Bloomfield Avenue (06/16 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by prying open the rear door. Stolen were U.S. currency and a cash register.

11500 block of South Street (06/14 – Evening): The suspects entered the location, while it was open for business, and stole an electronic device and tools.

20100 block of Pioneer Boulevard (06/12-13 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the location, by shattering the front door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

239 Los Cerritos Center (06/12 – Afternoon): The suspect entered the location, while it was open for business, and stole U.S. currency.

Grand Theft:

239 Los Cerritos Center (06/18 – Unknown): The suspect stole clothing from the store. The suspect was arrested.

239 Los Cerritos Center (06/17 – Unknown): The suspect(s) stole an electronic device from the store.

13100 block of Andy Street (06/16 – Evening): The suspects stole a watch from the location.

239 Los Cerritos Center (06/13 – Unknown): The suspect stole clothing from the store.

18500 block of Newbrook Circle (06/12-13 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a tailgate from the residence.

10900 block of Alondra Boulevard (05/07 – Evening): The suspect(s) made an unauthorized purchase using the victim’s information.

Grand Theft Auto:

12800 block of Towne Center Drive (06/18 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole a 1999 Ford Mustang from the location.

18700 block of Holmes Avenue (06/17 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 1989 Toyota pickup from the residence.

11100 block of 183rd Street (06/14 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 1996 Honda Civic from the location.

11900 block of South Street (06/14 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 1997 Honda Civic from the location.

10900 block of Auto Square Drive (06/14 – Morning): The unknown suspect(s) stole a 2016 Chevrolet Impala from the location.

239 Los Cerritos Center (06/12 – Evening): The unknown suspect(s) stole a 1998 Honda Civic from the location.

11100 block of 183rd Street (06/12 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 1998 Honda Civic from the location.

14100 block of Artesia Boulevard (06/12 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole a 2013 Isuzu NPR from the location.

13400 block of Cerritos Corporate (05/20 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole a 2005 Carry LE-OPT trailer from the location.

Vehicle Burglary:

239 Los Cerritos Center (06/17 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2007 GMC Yukon, parked at the location, by tampering with the door handle. Stolen were the third row seat and shoes.

19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue (06/16 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a 2008 Volvo XC90, parked at the location, by shattering a window. Stolen was a purse

12700 block of Towne Center Drive (06/13 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2000 Toyota Prius, parked at the location, by shattering the window. Stolen were a computer bag and electronics.

17900 block of Studebaker Road (06/13 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2013 Mini Cooper, parked in the parking lot, and stole a purse. It is unknown how entry was made.

LA MIRADA

Notable Arrests

• 6 suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations

• A male suspect was arrested for 24 acts of graffiti vandalism throughout La Mirada.

• A male suspect was arrested for DUI at the intersection of Valley View Ave. and Imperial Hwy.

• 2 male suspects were arrested for shoplifting at the intersection of Imperial Hwy. and La Mirada Blvd.

Other Structure Burglary

• An early morning burglary was reported on the 14400 block of Imperial Hwy. No items were reported stolen.

Vehicle Burglary

• An overnight window-smash burglary was reported on the 14200 block of Gandesa Rd. A laptop bag was reported stolen.

• Costume jewelry was reported stolen during an overnight window-smash burglary on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave.

• A tape recorder, textbooks and medication were reported stolen sometime overnight on the 13200 block of Royalcrest Ct.

• A daytime theft of a purse was reported on the 15100 block of Alicante Rd.

• An overnight burglary was reported on the 16000 block of Mart Dr.

Grand Theft

• An overnight theft of a forklift was reported on the 15900 block of Canary Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

• A stolen sedan was recovered on the 15700 block of Imperial Hwy.

Hawaiian Gardens/Lakewood

Assault, Aggravated: 12200 Block E Carson St Hawaiian Gardens

Assault, Aggravated: Child Assault 11900 Block Centralia St Lakewood Vehicle Burglary: 4400 Block Hackett St Lakewood

Non-Aggravated: Domestic Violence 20700 Block Seine Ave Lakewood

Burglary, Residence: Day, Entry No Force 20800 Block Norwalk Blvd Lakewood

Vehicle Burglary: Auto/Passenger Van Burglary 215th St & Elaine Ave Hawaiian Gardens

Assault, Aggravated: Domestic Violence

20900 Block Roseton Ave Lakewood

Assault, Non-Aggravated: DoMestic Violence 12200 Block CARSON ST Hawaiian Gardens

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van 221ST ST & Norwalk Blvd Hawaiian Gardens

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments