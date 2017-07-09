2017 ANNUAL “ECO FRIENDLY” CAR WASH FUNDRAISER FOR DANA POINT 5TH MARINE REGIMENT SUPPORT GROUP JULY 22

In an ongoing commitment to conserve water, the Dana Point 5th Marine Support Group (DPSG) seeks to raise money to continue to support these American Heroes and their families, who sacrifice so much in service to our country.

With the anticipated deployment next year of our Marines to the Middle East, the “Fighting Fifth” Marines deserve all the support we can give them and the families they leave behind. Proceeds from the Annual Marine Car Wash, one of the major fund-raisers held by the DPSG, will be used to benefit the Wounded Warriors, Marines, Sailors and families of the 5th Marine Regiment, especially while their loved ones are so far away. The event has been re-tooled to continue to conserve water in Southern California and the “new and improved” version came as a result of several like-minded citizens getting together and establishing a patriotic partnership with the Doheny Village Hand Car Wash (DVHCW) owned by James Surber. Mr. Surber has been extraordinarily generous in offering his outstanding car wash services for the “cost” of a donation. All the proceeds will go to the DPSG.

On Saturday, July 22, 2017 the Annual Marines’ Car Wash Extravaganza will be held at DVHCW from 8:00AM-6:00PM. All water used at the car wash is reclaimed and recycled. Look for our “Heroes Car Wash” signs along the route.

The day will start off with complimentary coffee from Coffee Importers in the Harbor and fresh home-baked goods. If you arrive around lunch time, you will enjoy a Barbecue Feast, compliments of Damian Collins, owner of Waterman’s Harbor and StillWater in Dana Point. There will be opportunities for locals to learn more about our community and the Fighting 5th Marines by visiting a Marine Corps recruiting booth and meeting local police and fire-fighters, who will have their equipment there for display.

Marines will be visiting with the public as they towel dry the autos coming through the facility. Donations, in any amount, will be gratefully accepted.

Doheny Beach hand Car Wash is located at 34241 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach, across the street from the Pepi’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Local residents who are unable to participate are welcome to support the cause with a tax-exempt donation by visiting www.danapoint5thmarines.com/ or by sending check (memo: “Car Wash”) to the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, P.O. Box 471, Dana Point, CA 92629-0471. The DPSG is a 501(c)3

