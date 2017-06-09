Weekend Closures on SR-91 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project – ARTESIA, CERRITOS, AND BUENA PARK

- Home
– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close several ramps and lanes on both directions of Artesia Freeway (SR-91), for a pavement rehabilitation project.
The closures will occur at the following locations:
Plan ahead and use Caltrans quickmaps for real time freeway traffic information: quickmap.dot.ca.gov
Changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead, and use alternate routes. USS Cal Builders, Inc. is the contractor on this 16.5 million project which began in June 2016 and is expected to be completed in summer of 2017. Once the project is completed, the new surface will provide a smoother drive for motorists and minimize the need for further ramp closures. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be work Zone Alert.”
