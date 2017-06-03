Burglars Hit Iconic Ave 3 Pizza in Cerritos

June 3, 2017 1:15 p.m.

Reports are coming into HMG that Avenue 3 was burglarized and the safe was taken.

HMG will update when available.

The burglars struck in the early morning hours, broke the glass, and took the safe.

A newspaper delivery man saw the broken glass and alerted the authorities.

HMG spoke with longtime Ave 3 owner Ash Patel who said they did take the safe which had approximately $1,500 in it.

Within hours Patel had the window fixed and was back in business.

The entire incident will cost Patel proximately $3,500.

The sheriff station has no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cerritos Sherriff’s Station at 562-860-0044.

EDITOR”S NOTE: Patel is a graduate of Cerritos High, why not help him out through this by buying one (or three) of his delicious pizzas!

