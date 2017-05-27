Cerritos Burglary: 11600 Block of Bos, Two Suspects Remain at Large

Two of four suspects remain at a large Saturday from a burglary in the Cerritos area that forced the temporary closure of a nearby elementary school.

The search for the suspects began about 2 p.m. Friday after a resident spotted the four men leaving a home in the 11600 block of Bos Street, which they allegedly had just robbed, according to sheriff’s Lt. Richard Hernandez.

Responding deputies quickly caught two suspects and set up a containment to find the other two, using dogs and a helicopter, Hernandez said.

Three guns were stolen in the robbery and recovered in the containment area, Hernandez said.

The search forced the lockdown of nearby Mary Bragg Elementary School at 11501 Bos St., a desk deputy at the sheriff’s Cerritos Station said.

The lockdown began at 3 p.m. Friday when students normally would get out of school, according to media reports from the scene.

Students were taken to their outside basketball court for pickup by parents who gathered outside the school, according to media reports.

The two suspects were booked early Friday night on a charge of burglary, according to sheriff’s Lt. Tressa Gunnels. Their names were not available.

The search for the two at large suspects was called off at 4 p.m. Friday, Gunnels said. No suspect descriptions were available, she said. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information on this robbery was asked to call the sheriff’s Cerritos Station at (562) 860-0044. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.

