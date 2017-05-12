IRONIC: Armed Robbery at Donut Shop in Commerce

From L.A. County Sheriff’s

Sandy’s Donuts at 7525 Slauson Avenue in Commerce was robbed early this morning.

According to the LAS Department the suspect walked into the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk (victim).

The suspect demanded money. The victim gave the suspect approximately $200 from the cash register. The suspect then walked out of the location, westbound, and out of view. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as male Hispanic, 25-30 yrs old, and wore a black sweater, black pants, with a black bandana covering his face.

